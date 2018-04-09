New shoes blues? Easy ways to keep your feet blister-free

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

There's nothing quite as exciting as breaking out new shoes — that is until you discover the shoes are breaking you instead. There are many reasons why you may end up with blisters from those heeled sandals or even functional flats, but there are also ways to avoid trouble before it starts.

From a style guru to the podiatrist of the U.S. men's and women's national soccer teams, experts offer their tricks of the trade below.

An ounce of prevention...

Proper skin care and shoe choice are vital in dealing with blisters before they start, says Dr. Ken Jung, a foot and ankle surgeon in Los Angeles. For starters, keep your skin soft and supple. While you may think thickened calluses are protecting your feet, they are more prone to forming an underlying ulceration or blister, said Jung. When it comes to finding proper shoes, avoid straps that run over bony areas and look for soft materials that give way to the contours of the foot.

Then, after buying the right shoes, break them in! Be sure to wear new shoes around your house for a few hours before stepping outside, said Claire Hannum, health and wellness expert for YouBeauty.com. This helps break in the shoe, and also points out which areas are uncomfortable or painful.

Shutterstock

"If you already feel a bit of pain in, say, your heel or your big toe while you're wearing the shoes at home, prepare by placing a blister-fighting product (like a Band-Aid or dollop of Vaseline in a pinch) on the area you expect to be irritated before blisters even have a chance to appear,” said Hannum. “I'm a huge fan of Body Glide's Anti Blister Balm, which reduces friction between your shoe and your skin. Another great option are Foot Petals, a collection of inserts for every type of shoe out there ... If you love wearing ballet flats, pick up a pair of no-show liner socks, especially those with grips that prevent sliding. This keeps your feet sweat- and friction-free, which means no blisters!” she said.

Hannum says the most important factor of all is to know your feet. “If a certain heel height makes you cringe in pain or you have wide feet that suffer in tight sandals, keep that in mind as you shop because it will definitely contribute to blisters," she suggested.