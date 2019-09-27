“Painless” is in the name of the product and it’s super popular. So, I got it!

Does it work?

I ordered the item on Amazon and have been using it for about two months — pain-free. According to Finishing Touch, it uses a technology that “erases hair by paring it down through a spinning head.” I’m not sure exactly what that means, but it works and it doesn’t hurt!

More than 6,000 positive reviews on Amazon agree. Women also noted that their hair did not grow back darker or thicker and that it does not irritate skin like some chemical hair removers can.

Here's what the hair remover looks like in action! Amazon

Who should use it?

For me, the ideal use of this product is to tame the wild eyebrows that my mother always wanted to tweeze. To use the hair remover, move it in circles on the area where you want to remove hair. While I would describe a slight tug when you first put it to the skin, that goes away quickly and you feel nothing but the vibration of the machine. It also comes with a light to help see the hairs you’re targeting.

The product works well for women with more noticeable hairs around the upper lip or even just to give your face a smooth surface for makeup application, removing “peach fuzz.”

My husband, who has a beard and mustache and needs a new trimmer, is even using it regularly to shape his beard!

That being said, the manufacturer recommends using it on hair no more than a quarter of an inch in length and says users should replace the head about every six months. A pack of two new heads costs about $13.

What sets this hair remover apart?

The trimmer is battery-powered, making it convenient for travel. It does need to be cleaned after each use, though it's easy to clean: Just remove the head and brush away the hair.

It comes in a larger version, too

Finishing Touch also offers a product that uses the same technology as the hair remover we tried, but it's designed for the legs and other areas with longer hair — the underarm, bikini line, ankles and knees.

The cordless design with four heads is made to comfortably fit in the hand and promises to avoid the nicks or cuts that often result with razors. It’s hypoallergenic to avoid skin irritation and comes with a light.

Pain-free is the way to be!

For more beauty secrets, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!