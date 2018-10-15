18 new beauty products that will make life easier this fall

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Sure, you can buy yet another lipstick, and apply it in the bathroom. But what about a less-drying lip mousse, and how about using a smart mirror with LED lights that mimic various lighting scenarios?

The beauty industry is constantly upgrading, and we're here to bring you the latest and greatest in skin and hair innovations. Because who has time for old and boring, when you can save time while boosting fabulosity? Lifestyle expert Jenn Falik stopped by with the freshest finds from the beauty department.

1. IGK Mixed Feelings Leave-In Blonde Drops, $29, Sephora

A little goes a long way here! Add this purple pigment formula to styling products to help tone blonde, silver, and violet hair. And you know how your stylist can give your hair a gloss to make it shiny? In a pinch, try this instead!

2. Urban Decay Lo-Fi Lip Mousse, $22, Sephora

This ultra-long lasting, buildable lip product is an experience like no other! Light as a powder, without feeling stiff or drying, there are so many options to go subtle or bold in one easy-to-apply compact!

3. Morihata Binchotan Activated Charcoal Toothbrush, $9, Amazon

A classic toothbrush infused with Japanese binchotan charcoal for naturally cleaner teeth, this Japanese import absorbs bacteria from your teeth and gums, trapping and neutralizing them right in the bristles. Absorptive binchotan helps deodorize your breath and prevents bacterial build up between brushings.

4. Vibrastrait Pro 1" Vibrating Flat Iron, $95, Amazon

With its unique combination of heat and gentle vibration, the Vibrastrait Oscillating Iron allows hair to glide effortlessly between the tourmaline ceramic plates for smoother, straighter styling with no tugging or pulling. So if your hair often breaks when you flatiron it, this could be the solution!

5. R+Co Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist, $29, Nordstrom

Also available at Dermstore.

Forget ordinary dry shampoo! This has a revolutionary micellar formula with cleansing powder suspended the water. It leaves the scalp feeling really clean, with none of the build up other dry shampoos tend to have! You spray it in, let it sit for 30 seconds, then massage it into the hair and scalp to activate and cleanse.

6. e.l.f. Cosmetics Beauty Shield Magnetic Mask Kit, $24, Walmart

This facial mask contains magnetic properties and key antioxidants like carrot seed oil, sunflower seed oil, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and argan oil help to replenish the skin. Not only does the magnetic force help with a mess-free removal, but it also helps to ensure impurities are effectively pulled out of the skin! Much more gentle and good for your skin than a pore strip, too!

7. Orbits Eye Stones, $20, Uncommon Goods

Made from Finnish bedrock that is more than two billion years old, these stone disks bring tired peepers relief from long hours at the computer, puffiness after a long night, or itchiness due to seasonal allergies. Chill them in the refrigerator and apply on or under your eyes for a rock-solid spa treatment at home.

8. Bliss Jelly Glow Ball Cleanser, $16, Ulta

This bouncy facial cleansing ball with a one-of-a-kind soft jelly has a concentrated formula with nutrient-rich lychee extract. The shape lets it smooth over every contour for maximum cleansing, while the ball shape massages skin to boost surface cell turnover for more glowy, vibrant skin.

9. Aromatic Shower Tablets, $26, Uncommon Goods

Like bath bombs for showers, these tablets have all the benefits of aromatherapy in a quick dissolve tablet you place in your shower! Such a cool gift idea, but also an awesome way to de-stress when you don't have a ton of time. Or try these refreshing shower melts!

10. Salux Japanese Beauty Wash Cloth, $12 for 3, Amazon

These Japanese imports are made to scrub! Just add water and use head to toe for a gentle buffing!

11. e.l.f. Clear Makeup Remover Pen, $3, Walmart

It's also sold at Walgreens.

Instead of messy eye makeup remover pads, try an easy-to-use (and leakproof) pen! This is perfect for on-the-go makeup meltdowns, and the fine tip pen dispenser makes it super easy to use. With this, you can fix little mistakes without ruining your entire look!

12. HiMirror Mini, $119, Amazon

Still using your bathroom mirror to get ready? Try this instead. This mirror analyzes your skin and helps you figure out if it's improving over time (meaning, if your products actually work). And it comes with LED lights that simulate five different lighting situations, like sunset or a brightly lit office — so no more overdone makeup!

13. Chanel Les Eaux de Chanel Paris-Deauville Perfumed Body Lotion, $50, Nordstrom

Instead of layering on too much fragrance, go for a subtle hint of scent with the brand new line from Chanel's Les Eaux collection. This one is extra-special because in 1931, Coco Chanel opened her very boutique in Deauville.

14. Peach & Lily Eco Your Skin Mask, $12, Barneys

We all love products that work while you snooze. And we are infatuated with this mask, which is basically a blanket for your face. It's soft and comfy and you wake up refreshed.

15. MDNA Skin The Beauty Roller, $200, Barneys

If you're a fan of jade rollers, step up your game with this one. We're told that this is "Madonna’s secret weapon of mass seduction she uses to keep her face and body looking sculpted to perfection." Of course, we're sure a gym helps, but this has energy powered by carbon.

16. Darphin Petal Infusion Lip Oil, $20, Bergdorf Goodman

Yes, you can pull out regular old lip balm, but this lip oil is a flowery work of art. It feels heavenly on your lips, and it looks like it was created by Impressionist painters.

17. Madison Reed Light Works Balayage Highlighting Kit, $45, Ulta

This isn't for the faint of heart. Bayalage takes effort and it takes concentration, but if you're willing to try it at home (with a friend for help!), this kit is great for trying graduated highlights on your own time, and for a fraction of the cost.

18. Sleep Mask by Gravity, $35, Amazon

We've already heard about all the de-stressing benefits of weighted blankets. So now, meet the blanket's face buddy, the sleep mask. Your pressure points are lightly touched, which should help you snooze better. Sweet dreams!

