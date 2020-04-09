My clothes feel fresh and clean thanks to this disinfecting laundry sanitizer

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The fact that viruses can live on surfaces like doorknobs and phones isn’t a big secret — but some people are unaware that similar germs can actually live in your laundry. According to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus can "persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days," which includes clothing and linens.

I was raised by a mother who taught me the basics of household chores, and I learned that bleach had strong germ-killing properties, especially when it comes to laundry. However, most of my clothing falls into the "colors and darks" category meaning that bleach can't be used.

Instead of killing germs with bleach, one of my family members recommended using the Lysol Laundry Sanitizer — and I haven't done a load of laundry without it since.

The Lysol Laundry Sanitizer isn't a detergent. It's an additive that's specially formulated to kill germs on your clothes and in your laundry machine. Typically, you would have to use very hot water to get rid of potentially harmful contaminants, but the Lysol Laundry Sanitizer can kill bacteria even when you run a cold cycle.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The formula has a fresh smell, so I initially started using it to get rid of odors in my clothing and towels. What I didn't realize is that the sanitizer actually disinfects my load instead of covering up the underlying smell.

I use it on everything including towels, sheets and clothing. Megan Foster

When laundry day arrives, I throw my clothes into the washing machine. After adding a capful of regular laundry detergent, I add some of the Lysol Laundry Sanitizer in the same spot where the detergent goes. Then, I run the load as I usually would, which is great because it doesn't take any extra effort to incorporate it into my laundry routine.

The formula comes in two versions — "Free and Clear" which is fragrance-free and "Crisp Linen" which has a fresh scent. I prefer the "Crisp Linen," but no matter what you prefer, both options are dye-free, chlorine bleach-free and gentile on fabrics.

The sanitizer even works when you run your clothes on a cold cycle. Megan Foster

One of the best things I've noticed about the Lysol Laundry Sanitizer is that a little goes a long way. Filling one cap is enough for a large load of laundry, but I find that even half a cap leaves my clothes feeling clean and smelling fresh. This makes incorporating it into my routine much more budget-friendly since I go through a bottle in less time than I go through a bottle of detergent.

It's always important to wash your clothes to rid of contaminants — but now more than ever, you'll want to make sure your towels, sheets, shirts and more are feeling completely fresh and clean!

For more like this, check out these articles

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!