This robotic vacuum has rave reviews — and it's under $150 right now

This model has some rave reviews so far, with a 4-star rating based on more than 5,200 reviews on Amazon.

For parents and pet owners, a robotic vacuum is life-changing. It lets you sweep up dog and cat hair, dust, cereal — when the kids accidentally pour just outside the bowl — and anything else that might get "accidentally" dropped on the floor — all while you lie on the couch watching movies.

The vacuum includes technology and sensors to help it navigate through your home on its own, and it also connects to any smartphone with an app that allows you to control it using Alexa or Google Home.

If it runs into a corner, stair, wall or furniture, it automatically reroutes. It can even find its charger on its own. But, of course, the vacuum comes with a traditional remote control as well.

It's best for hardwood or tile floors, though it also works over thin carpets. And the Ecovacs vacuum also features an air filtration system to clean dust particles it might kick up as it vacuums the floor.

Amazon reviewers are generally enthusiastic about the product, too. One noted, "Creepy cool product, I mean, it's a robot doing your housework!" Another reviewer said it "way exceeded our expectations."

A few have even given their Ecovacs vacuums endearing nicknames: One reviewer calls it "Suckatron," and another named it "Dobby" ... like the house-elf from "Harry Potter."

