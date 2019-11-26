This robotic vacuum has rave reviews — and it's under $150 right now

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
If you're in the market for a robotic vacuum, you know they can get more than a bit expensive.
Right now, you can score $30 off the Ecovacs Deebot N79S robotic vacuum, an Alexa-compatible product with thousands of positive customer reviews across online retailers.
That discount brings the price down to just below $150, which is an absolute steal for a robotic vacuum! It's also a favorite of TODAY fans — more than 4,000 readers have purchased one since we wrote about it last summer.
Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robotic Vacuum
Stuff We Love
This model has some rave reviews so far, with a 4-star rating based on more than 5,200 reviews on Amazon.
For parents and pet owners, a robotic vacuum is life-changing. It lets you sweep up dog and cat hair, dust, cereal — when the kids accidentally pour just outside the bowl — and anything else that might get "accidentally" dropped on the floor — all while you lie on the couch watching movies.
The vacuum includes technology and sensors to help it navigate through your home on its own, and it also connects to any smartphone with an app that allows you to control it using Alexa or Google Home.
If it runs into a corner, stair, wall or furniture, it automatically reroutes. It can even find its charger on its own. But, of course, the vacuum comes with a traditional remote control as well.
It's best for hardwood or tile floors, though it also works over thin carpets. And the Ecovacs vacuum also features an air filtration system to clean dust particles it might kick up as it vacuums the floor.
Amazon reviewers are generally enthusiastic about the product, too. One noted, "Creepy cool product, I mean, it's a robot doing your housework!" Another reviewer said it "way exceeded our expectations."
A few have even given their Ecovacs vacuums endearing nicknames: One reviewer calls it "Suckatron," and another named it "Dobby" ... like the house-elf from "Harry Potter."
