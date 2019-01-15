Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

During the winter, it might feel especially important to make sure your living space is nice and cozy. The cold, dark months can get pretty bleak after a while, so you want to have your home equipped with items that make you feel warm and happy.

All it takes is little touches here and there to really transform a space. That's the basis of the popular Danish secret to happiness: Hygge.

Adding some decorative pillows, a throw blanket and a lamp can add a lot of personality to a room and help create an environment that feels welcoming and relaxing for you and your family.

Looking to add a little joy to your space on a budget? Check out some of our cozy picks:

Bedding

1. Lightweight Cozy Plush Microfiber Blanket, $17, Amazon

This microfiber plush throw blanket comes in a variety of different colors and sizes. I own one and it's both warm and cozy! Keep it on your bed or draped over the couch so it's always around when you catch a chill. It is also a number one best-seller on Amazon.

2. Georgia Barnard Warm and Cozy Pillow Cover, $10, Amazon

Nothing says warm and cozy quite like this pillow cover that literally says "warm and cozy." It's a nice addition to a couch, bed or chair.

3. Nourison Heart Decorative Throw Pillow, $19 (usually $30), Walmart

This heart-shaped shaggy pillow is a fun accent for a bedroom or living room. It's also available in other color options.

4. Sherpa Throw Blanket, $21 (usually $31), Amazon

This sherpa throw blanket is perfect for keeping on the couch for movie nights or after dinner snuggles. It's available in multiple colors including navy, black, gray, pink, red, purple, taupe and latte.

Candles & Diffusers

1. AIMASI Scented Candles, $16, Amazon

This pack of aromatherapy candles includes four fragrances: jasmine, lilac, lotus and white gardenia. The tin holders are pretty and colorful, and they are a best-seller on Amazon.

2. Chesapeake Bay Pumpkin Latte Two-Wick Tin Scented Candle, $12, Amazon

Candles are a key component of a cozy lifestyle. This best-selling soy wax candle may be more of a fall scent, but it's enjoyable all year long! We tried it and loved it. The pumpkin latte fragrance is not overpowering, and it comes in a cute, vintage-style tin.

3. URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser, $17, Amazon

If you prefer an essential oil diffuser, then this one is a great option. It boasts more than 30,000 reviews on Amazon (wow!) and an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars!

4. Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Soy Candle, $13, Amazon

This is another best-selling candle on Amazon. It comes in a pack of two and it smells like lavender. One of our editors swears by Mrs. Meyer's candles for a clean, subtle scent. The candles are made from renewable ingredients like soy wax and vegetable wax.

Home Decor

1. Copper String Lights, $16, Amazon

I am a huge fan of string lights or "fairy lights." They can really transform a space. You can hang them in a kid's or teen's bedroom wall and clip photos on them, or you can put them in a mason jar or vase and use it as an illuminating centerpiece.

2. Super Soft Faux Sheepskin Area Rug, $22, Walmart

This fluffy rug will definitely make a living room or bedroom feel extra cozy. It's made of long-pile faux fur, with an anti-slip suede backing.

3. Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp, $15 (usually $25), Amazon

These trendy lamps are hand carved from Himalayan salt crystal. It changes colors and will add a nice, calming vibe to your home. One of our editors turns her Himalayan salt lamp on every day and it adds a warm glow to her space.

4. Winsome Wood Bed Tray, $15 (usually ($27), Amazon

A bed tray is the ultimate item for a cozy day in bed. You can use it to eat, read, write or work on your laptop.

5. 4x6 Rustic Wood Picture Frame, $15, Amazon

This rustic-style picture frame is a great way to add some love and personalization to a space. Add your favorite family photo and display it on a table or shelf.

Books

1. "Cozy Minimalist Home: More Style, Less Stuff" by Myquillyn Smith, $13, Amazon

Books also have the ability to make a home feel cozier. Especially when the book is about creating a cozy home. This book is a number one best-seller on Amazon with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

2. "Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave" by Joanna Gaines, $24, Amazon

No one knows how to make a home cozy like HGTV star Joanna Gaines! This best-selling book is a must-read if you have a fondness for interiors.