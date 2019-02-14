Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 14, 2019, 1:14 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 14, 2019, 1:19 PM GMT By Courtney Gisriel

Joanna Gaines fans, get your wallets ready! The former "Fixer Upper" star and interior designer just announced that she's teamed up with Anthropologie to launch a new home goods collection.

It's no secret that every space Gaines designs instantly looks amazing. And when it comes to chic home furnishings, Anthropologie has always been a go-to — so we couldn't imagine a more dynamic duo.

This isn't the first retail collection for the Magnolia Home team — in the past they've worked on a wallpaper line, paint collection, and home decor lines for Target, Pier1 and Bed Bath & Beyond — but to Gaines, teaming up with Anthropologie was a perfect fit.

"For me, Anthropologie has long been a source of inspiration, so this collaboration felt like a fun and natural pairing,” Gaines said in a press release. We couldn't agree more!

The new line features pillows and rugs starting at $38 and combines Anthropologie's globally-inspired aesthetic with the rustic style that Gaines favors.

And the best part? You can already shop the collection.

Here are some of our favorite pieces:

Tasseled Olive Pillow, $38-48, Anthropologie

These tasseled throw pillows feature an eclectic pattern created from a heavy, woven fabric. The square pillow comes in a versatile ivory and black colorway and the lumbar throw pillow is available in a pretty blush.

Embroidered Sadie Pillow, $48-68, Anthropologie

The sturdy woven cotton embroidered with geometric symbols gives these pillows a bohemian feel without being too heavy handed. We can imagine a few of these tossed on a couch would be enough to totally transform a room.

Olive Rug, $178-1198, Anthropologie

The collection includes heirloom-quality rugs, like this patterned design with a fringed border. In a variety of sizes that fit any space and a neutral color scheme to complement any aesthetic, it's the kind of piece that could easily become the foundation of a room.

Textured Eva Pillow, $68, Anthropologie

This fun, textured pillow is the perfect accent to any living space. With a whimsical textured tufts, it's somehow both playful and sophisticated.

Wool Camille Pillow, $118-138, Anthropologie

These fuzzy pillows are just downright fun — and when it comes to creating a space you'll love to live in sometimes that's all that matters!

