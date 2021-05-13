The Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit, which is currently 24% off on Amazon, will clip onto your graduate's computer, so they have the perfect lighting for Zooms and TikToks — no matter how dimly lit their dorm room or bedroom at home is.

The light has five brightness levels and three color temperatures (white, warm or natural light) and plugs into the USB port of their computer to charge. Reviewers say that although the gadget is small, it can make a huge difference when it comes to how you look in meetings.

The lighting kit has an average 4.4-star rating on Amazon, with reviewers noting that it illuminates your face and eliminates unflattering shadows, without washing you out.

"It’s amazing what the proper lighting can do for you," wrote one reviewer. "I have hated the new Teams/Zoom meeting era. I was SO tired of looking like a zombie! No matter what light setting I put myself in, I couldn’t get it right...until this little light!"

And while it's great for grads, anyone could benefit from having the mini ring light in their WFH (or TikTok) arsenal. Shop TODAY's director of e-commerce Jen Birkhofer said she bought it to remedy her lighting issues and has since received multiple compliments while using it for video calls.

Though, as one reviewer who gave the light five-stars noted, newer Apple computer users will have to get an adapter for the USB to plug into.

