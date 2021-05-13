Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Searching for the right gift for the grad in your life can be tricky. You want to get them a present that they'll love, obviously, but you also want it to be something that can help them navigate this next big chapter of their life.
A ring light checks both of those boxes. Whether they're graduating from high school or college, it can help them ace job interviews, look their best on Zoom meetings, and, of course, master their selfies. We found an affordable option with rave reviews that's a great pick for your grad. Even better? It's on sale.
Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit
The Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit, which is currently 24% off on Amazon, will clip onto your graduate's computer, so they have the perfect lighting for Zooms and TikToks — no matter how dimly lit their dorm room or bedroom at home is.
The light has five brightness levels and three color temperatures (white, warm or natural light) and plugs into the USB port of their computer to charge. Reviewers say that although the gadget is small, it can make a huge difference when it comes to how you look in meetings.
The lighting kit has an average 4.4-star rating on Amazon, with reviewers noting that it illuminates your face and eliminates unflattering shadows, without washing you out.
"It’s amazing what the proper lighting can do for you," wrote one reviewer. "I have hated the new Teams/Zoom meeting era. I was SO tired of looking like a zombie! No matter what light setting I put myself in, I couldn’t get it right...until this little light!"
And while it's great for grads, anyone could benefit from having the mini ring light in their WFH (or TikTok) arsenal. Shop TODAY's director of e-commerce Jen Birkhofer said she bought it to remedy her lighting issues and has since received multiple compliments while using it for video calls.
Though, as one reviewer who gave the light five-stars noted, newer Apple computer users will have to get an adapter for the USB to plug into.
For more stories like this, check out:
- 34 thoughtful (and useful) gifts for every kind of college graduate
- This popular handbag set is the perfect graduation gift — and it's on sale
- A parent's guide to everything your college student will need this year
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!