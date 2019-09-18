This piece caught our attention because of its 4.5-star rating from over 7,000 reviews (over 5,000 of which gave the piece a full 5 stars) and it's available in an astonishing 50 colors on Amazon.

The jacket features a stand collar, zip-up pockets at the waist and a subtle logo at the chest. Whether you're looking to stay warm in the office or bundle up for a hike, it will quickly become a closet staple.

It's great for layering

It also happens to be one TODAY editor's go-to fall jacket.

"What’s awesome about this one is that you can wear it alone or under a larger jacket without it feeling bulky or uncomfortable," explained Associate Commerce Editor Megan Foster. "Although it keeps me warm even on the windiest of days, it’s also surprisingly breathable and doesn’t leave me feeling suffocated by heavy material."

"My favorite way to wear this fleece is under a puffer vest during the seasonal change from summer to fall," she continued. "And it’s great to keep in the office for those times when the air conditioning is on overdrive!"

And customers love it

Not only does it boast impressive Amazon ratings, but it's gotten over 2,500 reviews on the Columbia site. From that group, 94% said they'd recommend the jacket to other shoppers.

"The fleece is so very soft and comfy that I find myself reaching for this as my daily go-to outer layer," one customer wrote.

It is also machine-washable, making it ideal for long-term wear. Plus, you won't have to worry about colors fading or fabric pilling with this jacket. "The one I've had for about 18 months is great. It REALLY washes/dries well. I don't see the lint trap full of the material after washing it, it hasn't pilled or anything," raved one Amazon reviewer.

