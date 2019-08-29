TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

ColourPop is known for its affordable yet high-quality makeup, and now the brand is bringing its prices down even lower as part of its major Labor Day sale.

From now until Labor Day, ColourPop is offering 25% off across the entire site. The brand also offers free shipping on all orders over $30, which is a limit that won't be hard to reach once you see how many bestsellers are part of the sale.

The brand has quite an expansive range of products, so we've picked out some popular favorites to get you started.

The No Filter Matte Concealer is one of the products that helped put ColourPop on the map. Customers have said the formula "blends like a dream" and also raved about its ability to cover dark circles. It typically sells for $6.50, but you can get it for only $4.88 during the sale.

ColourPop is also known for its soft powder eye shadows, making it a good choice if you're looking for a reliable yet affordable formula. They are currently $3.38 during the sale, making it a perfect time to experiment with a few bold colors.

This $8 mascara is a fan-favorite, and now you can pick it up for only $6. It comes in seven colors, from classic black to unique shades like yellow and purple.

ColourPop says this shadow is "famous for its unique bouncy texture," and it comes in several eye-catching colors. Better yet, it's less than $5 during the Labor Dale sale.

This lipstick not only features an Instagram-worthy star pattern, but it also boasts a creamy formula with moisturizing butters for a touch of extra hydration. It's available in several shades that are meant for any skin tone.

If you're looking for a non-crunchy yet strong-holding brow gel, this one might be for you. Reviewers have given it an average 4.5-star rating, and it's currently less than $5.

Customers have called this "affordable and easy to use," and now it's even more affordable at $6! The liner comes in seven vibrant colors with a formula that's meant to be quick drying for easy application.

Colourpop launched a full Disney collection earlier this year, and many of the products are part of the 25% off sale. If you're looking to channel your inner Disney princess, this set features limited edition lipsticks inspired by favorites like Belle, Tiana and Ariel.

If you'd prefer to channel your inner Disney villain, you can opt for this eye shadow palette with shades inspired by villains like Ursula and Cruella de Vil. The Disney-themed set originally sold for $22, but is currently on sale for $16.50.

