In the midst of all the Labor Day Weekend frenzy, Nordstrom Rack is having one of their largest sales of the year.

The "Clear the Rack" event is happening right now in stores and online — giving you the perfect opportunity to stock up on your fall essentials before the weather takes a chilly turn.

This highly-anticipated clearance event draws some major attention thanks to the hefty discounts on the store's most popular items. With an extra 25% off the entire clearance inventory, it's pretty evident why people are rushing to fill their carts.

Here are 22 of our favorites, from savvy shapewear to stylish shades. Snag them before they sell out!

Clear The Rack Clothing Deals

This pointelle knit sweater can be dressed with anything from a pair of leggings to an office-appropriate skirt. Create a full look with some adorable leather booties.

The Hudson brand is known for creating quality looks that stand the test of time. The Bacara Rolled Crop Jeans will help you transition to fall when you can't always predict the weather.

This waterproof windbreaker is super practical without sacrificing style. The adjustable hood and elastic cuffs will keep the cool fall air out on those breezy evenings.

Fall weather calls for a cozy sweater — and this cowl neck option might be the perfect choice. It comes in seven colors and includes regular and petite sizes.

The classic look of this jumpsuit is adorned with edgy fringe that drapes down the back of the form-fitting silhouette. At 70% off, this party piece adds a twist to a timeless look.

Clear The Rack Shoe Deals

This classic pump can go with just about anything. The sleek, leather upper is complimented with a 3-inch covered heel that provides a timeless look.

This bootie will keep you feeling stylish even when you're bundled up from head-to-toe. The suede construction and squared toe add a unique spin to a simple bootie — and at over 60% off, this pair is certain to catch your eye.

This autumn inspired rust color will add some excitement to a basic outfit. They are perfect for indoor or outdoor wear and have a short, 1-inch heel that will allow for all-day comfort.

These extremely lightweight sneakers come in five colors to fit anyone's style. With a cushioned insole and knit mesh construction, they are ideal for any sort of training activity or simply taking walks outdoors.

Clear The Rack Handbags and Accessories Deals

The temperature is cooling but that doesn't mean the sun will stop shining. These polarized sunglasses are nearly 70% off and come in three color options.

This adorable belt bag is under $20 and convenient to use on the go. It's small enough to stay out of the way, but spacious enough to hold all your essentials throughout the day.

This cozy scarf has one of the heftiest discounts on the site at 83% off the original price. The plaid look will put you right in the mood for hot lattes and crisp walks in the park.

If you take a look around, you'll notice this quilted style showing up on bags everywhere. Now, you can score this trendy look for 60% off the original price.

Clear The Rack Activewear Deals

This sweat-wicking tank comes in nine bold colors. It's created from Nike's Dri-Fit technology to keep you dry during difficult workouts.

These highly-rated leggings come in 16 colors and are made from a form-fitting spandex-blend material. One buyer raved about their thick, quality feel and overall comfort.

If taking a jog in chilly weather leaves you wanting to curl up inside, maybe this fun hard shell jacket will give you some motivation. It comes in multiple sizes and colors — and it's 70% off the original price!

Clear The Rack Lounge and Undergarment Deals

These high waist mid-thigh shorts work to shape your stomach and thighs while providing a little backside boost! The spandex-blend material offers breathability even while fitting closely to your body.

This super soft tee will leave you wanting to hang out by the fire all day long. It comes in five colors, and is currently on sale for about $10.

A pair of pantyhose that will double as shapewear? Sign us up! These Spanx pantyhose have a silhouette that gradually compresses closer to your waist without being constricting.

Clear The Rack Home Deals

This candle is currently 70% off, and if you browse the site, you'll find tons of other scents in this adorable studded style.

This fringe throw will add a pop of color to any room. It's made from a wool-blend, meaning it will keep you warm even on the coldest of fall evenings.

You can't go wrong with too many towel sets — and this one will give you a perfect bundle for your bathroom. This deal comes down to just around $30, which will save you money for other bathroom essentials.

