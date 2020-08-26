This $11 belly butter is expert approved for reducing stretch marks

What are stretch marks?

"A stretch mark is a type of scar that develops when our skin stretches or shrinks quickly," New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King told TODAY. "The abrupt change causes the collagen and elastin, which support our skin, to rupture."

King explained that some people are more prone to stretch marks than others, especially when taking hormones and genetics into consideration.

"Puberty and pregnancy are times when people seem particularly prone to the development of stretch marks," King told us. "Like any scar, stretch marks are permanent, but treatment may make them less noticeable."

This belly butter has expert-approved ingredients

The Burt's Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter is a richly blended butter that was created to gently moisturize and nourish a mother's stretched skin during and after pregnancy (although, even some men have raved about it too!). It's made with safe and sensitive ingredients to keep your skin smooth and supple as your belly stretches throughout pregnancy — and even after the baby arrives!

"Burt's Bees Belly Butter is a great option that contains shea butter, coconut oil, cocoa butter and jojoba butter to hydrate and moisturize the skin, as well as sweet almond oil and sunflower seed oil, which are rich in fatty acids and antioxidants to support and protect the skin," King said. "These ingredients keep the skin soft and supple so it can stretch more easily."

If you're looking to get the most out of these ingredients, it's important to take a few moments to work the product in.

"Studies have shown that taking the time to massage the product into the skin may make it more effective, so be sure to remember (to) massage," King added.

This belly butter is 99% natural with a fragrance-free formula made without parabens, phthalates, and petrolatum or SLS. It's a natural balm that you can use with peace of mind while pampering yourself during the nine-month stretch and beyond.

Amazon reviewers love it

With just about 4,000 verified reviews to date, the Burt's Bees Belly Butter seems to be a favorite among Amazon customers.

"I have been using this throughout my entire pregnancy and it feels, smells and works amazingly well," said one mama-to-be. "I don’t have a single stretch mark. I mix it with a few drops of Bio-Oil and spread it over my whole belly, sides, chest — everything. No stretch marks for this happy mama and a very soft belly. I highly recommend (it)!"

Another reviewer bought this belly butter for her daughter and can't say enough good things about it.

"(My daughter) swears by this Burt's Bee product. She says it helps with the itch and irritation. I am so glad I read the reviews and bought this because this (is) by far is her favorite product," she raved. "She says she will use this post-pregnancy. This is a must-buy for any expecting mommy!"

One happy shopper called this Burt's Bees product "a blessing" and said its moisturizing benefits are impressive.

"I used it twice a day throughout my entire pregnancy and I did not get a single stretch mark. I feel like nothing else that I used even came close to comparing to the Burt's Bee's Mama Bee Belly Butter formula," she wrote. "It saved my skin! The moisturizing capabilities are amazing, I could still feel it 8-10 hours after using it. Not many lotions are like that."

