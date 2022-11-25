Dyson, Shark, iRobot and more must-have Black Friday vacuum deals starting at $20

It’s officially Black Friday, and for many that means splurging on a new and much-needed vacuum. Those exhausted from finding pet hair everywhere or dusty corners that seem to collect crumbs like a magnet can find solace in these high-powered vacuums on sale now.
While some might be undecided on the deal they want, others know exactly what they’re looking for and we have rounded up a selection to satisfy most, if not all. From cordless to upright vacuums, each option has their benefits depending on your specific cleaning needs.
Black Friday robot vacuum deals | Black Friday cordless vacuum deals | Black Friday upright vacuum deals
Black Friday robot vacuum deals
Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Get those spots under the sofa with this slim-fit cleaner. Boasting up to 120 minutes of running time according to the brand, this choice can keep pet hair and crumbs off the floor.
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
With four cleaning modes, this speedy vacuum can clean for up to 100 minutes according to the brand. Connect it to your phone and let it clean for you.
Shark AI VACMOP Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop with LIDAR Navigation
You don’t have to choose between a vacuum and a mop with this option. Providing multi-functioning cleaning, it can also be connected to your phone to give you full control of its schedule.
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO
Cleaning in tidy rows, this robot vacuum learns your home and allows you to control where it moves. With self-cleaning technology, it's great for a busy home with pets or kids.
eufy Clean L35 Hybrid
Save $170 on this two-in-one option that vacuums and mops with a code listed on the site. Featuring BoostIQ technology, it can seamlessly move from hardwood to carpet and cleaning for over an hour.
iRobot Roomba i7+
Looking for a vacuum that goes the extra mile? This self-emptying option is Wi-Fi connected and can run up to 75 minutes. It is compatible with all floor types and can be connected to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.
Black Friday cordless vacuum deals
Tineco S10
Providing up to 40 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time, this heavy hitter weighs in at only seven pounds making it a great lightweight option. Transform it from stick to handheld to get those hard-to-reach spots.
Dyson V8 Absolute
With hair-detangling technology and three extra accessories, this lightweight pick also has acoustic control for a low-volume clean.
Nicebay Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
With an LED display, this handheld option shows you when it needs to be recharged and can last up to 26 minutes with standard suction, according to the brand. Compact and lightweight, it's a great choice for a college dorm or to clean up those small messes.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim
An excellent performer, this cordless vacuum is less than six pounds and can run up to 60 minutes. Save $150 on this powerful vacuum that also has a Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head that can detect the particles you might not see otherwise.
Black Friday upright vacuum deals
Shark ZU503AMZ Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Navigator
Easy to maneuver and provide the home a deep clean, this option comes with a detachable pod, upholstery tool and HEPA filter to trap the dust inside.
IonVac 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum
For those with smaller homes, this lightweight vacuum doesn’t take up too much space and still gets the job done. It quickly changes from an upright to a handheld vacuum to reach those nooks and crannies.
BISSELL Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Vacuum
Great for a home with many furry friends, this option mops and vacuums for a thorough clean. A two-tank system to keep the clean and dirty water separated, one verified reviewer considers it the "greatest thing ever invented!"
Hoover PowerDrive Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
With swivel-steering you can get those hard-to-reach spots and pick up any messes with this option. According to the brand, the large dirt cup allows for more time cleaning and less time emptying the vacuum.
Shark Vertex Speed Upright Vacuum with DuoClean® PowerFins Powered Lift-Away and Self-Cleaning Brushroll, AZ1810
Convenient and powerful, this vacuum can provide a deep clean, according to the brand. One verified reviewer expressed they "Love that you can go from hardwood to carpet with the touch of a button. I also like that you don't need a separate attachment to get under the couch and other furniture, just lift off the canister!"
When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?
Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.
Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.