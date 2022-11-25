Dyson, Shark, iRobot and more must-have Black Friday vacuum deals starting at $20

It’s officially Black Friday, and for many that means splurging on a new and much-needed vacuum. Those exhausted from finding pet hair everywhere or dusty corners that seem to collect crumbs like a magnet can find solace in these high-powered vacuums on sale now.

While some might be undecided on the deal they want, others know exactly what they’re looking for and we have rounded up a selection to satisfy most, if not all. From cordless to upright vacuums, each option has their benefits depending on your specific cleaning needs.

Black Friday robot vacuum deals | Black Friday cordless vacuum deals | Black Friday upright vacuum deals

Black Friday robot vacuum deals

Get those spots under the sofa with this slim-fit cleaner. Boasting up to 120 minutes of running time according to the brand, this choice can keep pet hair and crumbs off the floor.

With four cleaning modes, this speedy vacuum can clean for up to 100 minutes according to the brand. Connect it to your phone and let it clean for you.

You don’t have to choose between a vacuum and a mop with this option. Providing multi-functioning cleaning, it can also be connected to your phone to give you full control of its schedule.

Cleaning in tidy rows, this robot vacuum learns your home and allows you to control where it moves. With self-cleaning technology, it's great for a busy home with pets or kids.

Save $170 on this two-in-one option that vacuums and mops with a code listed on the site. Featuring BoostIQ technology, it can seamlessly move from hardwood to carpet and cleaning for over an hour.

Looking for a vacuum that goes the extra mile? This self-emptying option is Wi-Fi connected and can run up to 75 minutes. It is compatible with all floor types and can be connected to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

Black Friday cordless vacuum deals

Providing up to 40 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time, this heavy hitter weighs in at only seven pounds making it a great lightweight option. Transform it from stick to handheld to get those hard-to-reach spots.

With hair-detangling technology and three extra accessories, this lightweight pick also has acoustic control for a low-volume clean.

With an LED display, this handheld option shows you when it needs to be recharged and can last up to 26 minutes with standard suction, according to the brand. Compact and lightweight, it's a great choice for a college dorm or to clean up those small messes.

An excellent performer, this cordless vacuum is less than six pounds and can run up to 60 minutes. Save $150 on this powerful vacuum that also has a Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head that can detect the particles you might not see otherwise.

Black Friday upright vacuum deals

Easy to maneuver and provide the home a deep clean, this option comes with a detachable pod, upholstery tool and HEPA filter to trap the dust inside.

For those with smaller homes, this lightweight vacuum doesn’t take up too much space and still gets the job done. It quickly changes from an upright to a handheld vacuum to reach those nooks and crannies.

Great for a home with many furry friends, this option mops and vacuums for a thorough clean. A two-tank system to keep the clean and dirty water separated, one verified reviewer considers it the "greatest thing ever invented!"

With swivel-steering you can get those hard-to-reach spots and pick up any messes with this option. According to the brand, the large dirt cup allows for more time cleaning and less time emptying the vacuum.

Convenient and powerful, this vacuum can provide a deep clean, according to the brand. One verified reviewer expressed they "Love that you can go from hardwood to carpet with the touch of a button. I also like that you don't need a separate attachment to get under the couch and other furniture, just lift off the canister!"

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.