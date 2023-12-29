We tried hundreds of products this year — 14 award winners for your 2024 reset

In early 2023, the Shop TODAY team debuted its award series with its first-ever Beauty Awards. Since then, our team has taken on two more awards series to vet out products that met standards of quality, value and satisfaction.

From applying face masks that help with hydration, to lacing up running sneakers and packing a carry-on, our team of TODAY editors and staffers reviewed hundreds of products and narrowed it down to create a well-sourced awards hub.

Below are the bestselling products from each category (beauty, travel and wellness) since its awards debut, with products spanning from an affordable 3-in-1 makeup stick to a splurge-worthy massage gun.

Beauty | Travel | Wellness

Shop TODAY Beauty Most-Loved

Shop TODAY's Beauty Awards kicked off in March 2023, and doubled as the first set of awards the team decided to tackle. Our team of editors and TODAY staffers reviewed hundreds (yes, hundreds!) of beauty and self-care items to present you with the best of the best.

From multitasking makeup products that prove to be affordable and high-quality, to trendy hair tools that are taking over your social media pages, the items below are the most-shopped-for beauty items since the launch of Shop TODAY's Beauty Awards.

For a pocket full of beauty products, simply opt for this 3-in-1 tool that's got multiple portions of your face covered. With the ability to apply eyeshadow, coat your cheeks with blush, or swipe across your lips, this multitasking, pocket-sized product is available in seven shades.

At-home dermaplaning has soared in popularity as an affordable way to keep up with maintaining a hair-free complexion. In this pack of 10 razors with miniature blades to keep your face smooth.

With both a waterproof and regular mascara included in this set, at less than $10, consider this the deal of the century. Featured in Shop TODAY's Gifts We Love, this duo was marketed as the perfect stocking stuffer, but will do just fine in a bridesmaid box, birthday gift or for when you need a reputable yet affordable tube of mascara.

The Kabuki flat top brush earned awards for best makeup brush during Shop TODAY's Beauty Awards, and was a reviewer favorite because of how the brush was able to use minimal product for full-face coverage.

Branded commerce editor Francesca Cocchi-Zabloudil notes that it felt "gentle and nice" on her face compared to a beauty sponge, which she had used up until that point for applying makeup.

Shop TODAY Travel Most-Loved

If there's one thing the Shop TODAY team loves to do, it's travel. The Shop TODAY Travel Awards gave us all an excuse to book those flights, schedule the to-do's and take that trip we've always wanted to go on.

Whether it was smartphone-compatible accessories to make flying more convenient, or testing the depths of a duffle bag to see how much we could stuff inside, the products below have been bestsellers ever since.

Keep electronics and their chargers within reach (and organized) thanks to this travel case, crafted with enough compartments and pockets to hold earbuds, your phone, adaptors, chargers and more.

Available in over 20 colors, skip the security line stress with this carrier.

Going away for a long period of time? While laundry detergent sheets aren't at the top of everyone's packing list, they might prove useful for those trips when your clothes could use a little refresher.

Not only does this product work to remove stains from clothing items, but its also made with eco-friendly materials that promise to not irritate sensitive skin.

Hoping to travel abroad in the new year? This adapter will help to solve woes with the charging ports different countries have in place.

With three sides of ports consisting of USB-A, USB-C and an AC socket, the brand notes this adapter can be used "worldwide," and is compatible in over 10 different countries.

Stocking up on souvenirs to bring back after a trip is ideal, but returning with a cold or another ailment is not. These sanitizer wipes work to whisk away germs and leave behind a lavender scent in their place.

This 6-pack of 10 towels each will last you through any trip, and promise to leave hands feeling soft and moisturized.

Checking a bag? Keep an eye on the prize (or prizes) with these Apple AirTag trackers, that you can view on your iPhone. Slip one in your suitcase and check its location at each stop with the Find my Friends app.

Opt for either a 1- or 4-pack depending on how many bags you have, or how many items you want to keep track of while on-the-go.

Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards Most-Loved

In August, the Shop TODAY and Start TODAY teams collaborated to present its inaugural Wellness Awards, that includes products for the athleisure aficionado to those logging multiple miles a day.

From sneakers that made our walk around the block more comfortable, to gear and gadgets for the more advanced gym-goer, these products continue to be go-to's for those wanting to get a workout in.

Whether you're training for your next marathon, or your gym bag is starting to emit a not-so-pleasant smell, pop these deodorizer balls in your soles or a pocket of your bag, to eliminate bad odors and give it a good refresh.

With six in a pack, you'll have plenty for multiple pairs of shoes and more than one gym bag. These tiny-but-mighty deodorizers can team up together to tackle the gnarliest of smells.

Our editors are big fans of Bombas, with production associate Audrey Ekman saying they "deserve all the hype,” adding that “they have the perfect amount of cushioning and arch support and the pair I have has lasted me years.”

If massage guns are too technical and they prefer something that is a bit easier to control, a foam roller can help to provide relief even after the hardest of workouts.

This textured version fro Gaiam, a brand well-known for their yoga mats, proves to be affordable and resolve sore muscles.

With 31 different colors to choose from, these sneakers worked wonders when walking, whether you're getting the mail or have a whole day planned. Made with an EVA-plastic midsole, these sneakers prove to be durable and comfortable, even after many miles.

Taking home the award for best splurge massage gun, the Theragun Mini can be carted on-the-go, whether you're traveling to a different state or just to the gym. With two different heads and multiple different speeds, we aren't the only ones who think this miniature muscle reliever is the best: Oprah does too.