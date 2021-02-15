Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Between the cold winter weather and the continued recommendations for social distancing, we've been spending a lot of time at home. And being cooped up indoors for so long is enough to drive even the calmest kids (and their parents) a little wild.

If you're searching for a fun way to get your little one out of the house, Ali Mierzejewski, editor-in-chief of The Pop Insider and The Toy Insider, joined TODAY to share the winter-friendly toys your kids will love. These sanity-saving toys will make them want to ditch the screens and head out in the snow for some old-fashioned fun.

Whether they're an artist or an adventurer, there's something for every type of kid. From a bobsled to a bounce house, see all her picks below — just don't forget to bundle up!

Snow, puddles or rough terrain, this remote-controlled monster truck can drive through it all. Kids will have a blast pulling off epic tricks or racing friends. They can control the truck from up to 100 feet away, and it has an out-of-range sensor that will let them know when it's time to wrangle the car back in.

Little ones will be amazed by these sparkling balls. Each one is filled with liquid glitter that, as the ball bounces, flows in patterns for a fun and mesmerizing effect. You can grab one or get multiple in each of the six color options.

Transform your backyard into a bounce park with this inflatable toy. It'll provide endless fun for kids as they jump, slide, climb and slam dunk the basketball. It comes with a blower that will inflate the whole thing in less than two minutes.

Kids will spend hours running up and down the snowy hills in your neighborhood with this bobsled. The two-person sled is built for speed with an easy-to-use steering system for ultimate control. They can make quick stops with the spring-loaded brake, and the retractable tow rope will make it easy to pull it back up the hill for another ride.

Take arts and crafts time outside with this kit. Mix warm water with the color packets in the shaker bottles, and they'll be ready to create masterpieces in the snow. It includes three colors and two molds, so they can create fun shapes and fill them in with their own unique designs.

Backyard games aren't just for summer. This four-in-one set features activities that the whole family can enjoy. The ring toss and pin sequence games are great for toddlers, while precision bowling and capture the pins make for some fun competition between parents and older kids. The base for the ring toss doubles as a storage and carrying case for easy cleanup.

Bring all the fun of laser tag to your own backyard. This gaming set includes two blasters, which allow kids to blast their opponent from up to 300 feet away. The beams can go through windows and bounce off walls and mirrors, so they can work on their game strategy as they hide from their opponent and dodge their lasers. All Laser X gear works together, so they can invite any of their friends with equipment to join in on the fun.

No matter what they're doing, you want to make sure they're staying safe. This helmet will keep them protected, whether they're boarding on the slopes or sledding down a big hill. The soft, netted interior wicks moisture to regulate temperature and keep them cool, no matter how hard they're playing.

Don't let the snow stop your little ones from exploring. These Stompers can go over boots easily so kids can go on fun snow walks — and leave cute animal tracks along the way.

