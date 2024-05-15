Walmart’s sandal section has over a thousand styles: Here are our favorites under $30

The days of warmer weather and summer travel are finally approaching, which means it's time to swap out your boots for sandals (if you haven't already!).

If your summer wardrobe is in need of a refresh in the shoe department, you don’t have to spend a ton of money. Walmart has plenty of styles to choose from at affordable prices. From flip-flops for sunny pool days to walking sandals for errands or exploring a new city, we rounded up trendy and shopper-loved styles that’ll have you booking your next pedicure and packing for the beach.

Keep reading to check out all the affordable summer sandals found at Walmart, and they’re all under $30!

Summer sandals under $30 | How we chose

Walmart summer sandals under $30

Sizes: 5.5 - 10 | Colors: 6

This $8 sandal is stylish enough to go with any everyday summer outfit, from shorts to sundresses. It comes in six different colors and reviewers say they're comfy. "These sandals are so comfortable, I ended up getting them in every color because they fit so nice!" wrote one Walmart reviewer.

Sizes: 4.5 — 10 | Colors: 3

Everyone will be shocked to know that you spent less than $10 on these cute bow shoes. They look way more expensive than they are and add a, elevated touch to your summer dresses, jeans or shorts.

Sizes: 6 - 12, including wide | Colors: 2

When you think of a summer sandal, you might think of a classic thong strap, or flip-flop. This $9 bestselling Walmart option comes in brown or black and makes a great affordable option for the season.

Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 4

These trendy two-strap style sandals feature a lightweight design and molded footbed for optimal comfort, says the brand. Plus they're made with EVA material so you don't have to worry if they get wet at the beach or pool.

Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 3

Reviewers rave about how comfortable and supportive these flip-flops are. "The comfort of these shoes is really the best part as they can be worn for long periods of time and not hurt your feet. I like wearing them to the beach or just around town," wrote one reviewer.

And if rhinestones aren't for you, they also come in different colors with different design straps.

Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 1

If you're looking for a comfortable sandal to wear after the gym or with your favorite athleisure, reviewers say these sporty sandals offer arch support and are very sturdy.

Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 3

These platform shoes are making a comeback from the '90s and early aughts. While they may look high, reviewers say the shoes are really comfortable. "Loved these when I was young and am so excited to wear them again. They are comfy to walk in and don't need to be broken in," wrote one Walmart reviewer.

Sizes: 6 — 12, including wide | Colors: 2

Whether you have a few weddings to attend or looking for something a little more dressy, this strappy sandal features a two-inch heel and memory foam footbed, says the brand. It comes in two neutral shades (black or tan) to go with a variety of outfits, too.

Sizes: 5 — 10.5 | Colors: 2

You don't have to worry about sacrificing style for comfort with these shoes. They feature a massage design to provide comfort for all-day wear, says the brand.

Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 2

Madden NYC, which is a Steve Madden brand, offers affordable styles that are super on-trend for the season, like these bedazzled slip-on sandals. They're the perfect shoe to add a bit of bling to any summer outfit.

Sizes: 6 — 12 (unisex) | Colors: 5

These bestselling Croc sandals feature the famous comfort support as the traditional clog, says the brand. Crocs says that you can also expect them to be lightweight and with a "massage-like" feel.

Sizes: 6 — 10 | Colors: 5

Featuring an "air cushion design" and adjustable straps, these comfortable walking shoes are a good option for traveling and all-day wear, says the brand. You can choose from five neutral shades, including all black, brown or white.

Sizes: 5 — 10 | Colors: 6

Shoppers love how stylish and comfortable these espadrille-style sandals are. One reviewer even called them "the best sandals ever."

"I love these shoes! They are cute and comfy. They go with everything. I get a million compliments about them. I could live in them!" they raved.

Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 3

You don't have to spend a ton of money on trendy cork footbed sandals, this option is only $30! According to the brand, the cork design is meant to mold to your foot for custom arch support and comfort.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products and sales out there. We use our own personal experiences with products and brands to make shopping easier for our readers.