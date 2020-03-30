Feeling tension in your back or neck? These expert-approved products may help

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Back pain is no one’s friend. It can strike at any time and simple everyday actions such as sitting around at home or leaning over a computer can often make the pain worse.

Dana Rose, site manager at the Spine Therapy Center and the Hospital for Spinal Surgery in New York City, joined Liz Plosser, editor-in-chief of Women’s Health, to share some products that can alleviate back problems year-round.

Read on for some of their best finds that may save you from the inevitable mid-day back pain.

Pain Point: Aching Neck

Slouching or resting your head in an awkward position could lead to painful neck issues. Whether you need a good stretch or a comfortable nap, these products will have you covered.

While this contraption might seem a bit odd, using this neck hammock can be an extremely effective method to ease neck pain. The long straps attach to any doorway so that you can lie down, stretch and kiss your neck pain goodbye!

If you need to take a quick nap in the middle of the day, the J-Pillow can help you get a few extra minutes of sleep. Its unique design is made to support your head, neck and chin so that you can snooze soundly without the fear of waking up in pain.

Pain Point: On the Spot

Sometimes, finding the source of your neck or back issues is difficult. However, if you can pinpoint your pain, you may want to look at these products to help.

Essential oils may offer solutions to everyday issues such as stress, insomnia, digestion and more. Plosser recommended applying essential oils like eucalyptus, lavender, tea tree and rosemary to pain points to help alleviate tension.

Although it comes with a high price tag, this customized massager delivers relaxation wherever you need it. It utilizes percussion therapy (jolts and gentle pulses of pressure) to relieve soreness, promote circulation, accelerate recovery and more according to the brand. For a less expensive solution, Rose recommends rolling a tennis ball on pain points.

Pain Point: Excess Baggage

If you find yourself on the go with more of the kids' items to hold than your own, a good backpack will help evenly distribute the weight.

The REI Co-op Ruckpack backpack features padded straps for your shoulders and your waist. It boasts an abundance of pockets and inside space so you can store all of your essentials without breaking your back.

This article was originally published on March 30, 2018.

