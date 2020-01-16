Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

One of your New Year's resolutions may have been to save more money in 2020, but you're going to want to make an exception this weekend!

Here at TODAY, we love finding you the best deals. Whether you're looking for a Valentine's Day dress, a new mattress or some discounted home storage, we've got you covered with some of the best Martin Luther King day sales happing this weekend. We're talking brands across the board, including Express, Casper, Ulta, The Home Depot and more.

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

Scroll through our extensive list to check out the best MLK day 2020 sales you don't want to miss!

MLK Clothing and Accessories Sales

Save up to 75% off on the clearance section. Items include apparel, footwear, fan gear, athletic gear and outdoor items. Dick's is also offering up to 50% off select fitness equipment — just in time to kick off those health resolutions.

Score 25% off sitewide, plus get free shipping on orders over $99. Now is the time to snag a pair of figure-flattering jeans you've always wanted.

These clearance Good American jeans are almost 50% off the original price. While there are tons of denim, workout outfits and more to choose from on the website, these high-waisted jeans are a great staple you could wear all year round with a variety of different tops and shoes.

The retailer is marking down everything up to 70% off online and in-stores for a limited time only. Prices are as low as $7.99!

The brand's final reductions are up to 80% off when you use code "ASOSSALEYEAH." They have hundreds of discounted items ranging from fun cocktail dresses to cozy sweaters.

If you've been waiting to buy some designer items, this is your chance to get a great discount because the entire store is up to 40% off right now.

Save up to 70% off all weekend long and shop their women's clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry and more.

Snag an extra 20% off over sale styles using promo code "EXTRA20." This is the time to pick up a pair of sleek leather boots you've been wanting!

Women's designer brands are up to 50% off for a limited time with the code "FLASH."

JCPenney is offering an extra 15% off select apparel, shoes, fine jewelry and home items using the code "2FORYOU" until Jan. 20. The discount goes up to 20% if you use your JCPenney credit card and 25% if your cart value reaches $100 or more.

Score up to 70% off original prices in stores and online. Now is the time to shop some of Madewell's bestselling coats, dresses, and more for the winter season and beyond.

Every woman needs a basic black pair of booties in their wardrobe. So if you're in need of a few staples, these bestselling Carina boots from Madewell are a great option!

Save big at Forever 21 by taking 50% off their sale items using the code "COOL."

Get 30% off your purchase, plus an extra 40% off sale items for women, men, and kids with the code "LONGWKND."

Buy more and save more at Kohl's through Jan. 20! Use promo code "FROST" for 15% off your entire order. That discount goes up to 20% off when you spend $100 or more. That's not all — score $10 of Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend.

Snag up to 70% off clearance items including sweats, workout gear, coats and more. Plus, score 10 undies for just $35 — but only for a limited time.

Get up to 75% off on over 1,800 styles including bras, underwear, lingerie, sleep, sport and beauty.

Designer items, including women's apparel, shoes, handbags, men's clothing are up to 70% off.

Enjoy 50% off all sale items, including select bags, wallets, shoes, and accessories. Now is the perfect time to grab that tote or clutch you've had your eye on.

Take an extra 40% off all sale items for a limited time. This is a great time to stock up on all of the brand's gorgeous holiday ornaments for next Christmas.

This satin jumpsuit from Anthropologie is as versatile as it gets. Dress it up with some heels for a night out or add some flats and wear it to work. Either way, the possibilities are endless.

Take an extra 50% off clearance items. It's the perfect excuse to snag a fun dress for Valentine's Day!

Use the code "DROP50" to get an extra 50% off sale styles. Some of the brand's most popular coats, shirts, and bags are now a fraction of their original prices.

Lou & Grey is offering up to 50% off their coziest sweatpants, sweaters, loungewear sets and more. They're also offering an additional 50% on their sale items!

These cloud-like sweatpants are perfect for a fun game night or even a lazy day in — either way, you're bound to be extra comfy.

MLK mattress sales

Invest in your sleep and get a cozy brand new mattress because through Jan. 20 you can save up to 30% on the popular Beeze 2.0 models.

Get $150 off select mattresses and two free premium pillows through Jan. 20.

Save 10% on through Jan 20. on Casper's most popular mattresses.

MLK beauty and skincare sales

Skin care, hair products and makeup are up to 50% off online and in stores through Jan. 25.

Enjoy up to $50 off any online purchase through Jan 19. Starting Jan. 20, get $20 off any purchase of $75 or more, $20 off $100 or more and $50 off $150 or more.

Keep your face clean and save 25% off your brush head and cleanser subscription for a limited time.

MLK home sales

Sur La Table's warehouse sale means you can score up to 70% off cookware, kitchen tools, small appliances, knives, bakeware, dining, glasses and more!

Le Creuset Staub Round Cocotte Pot

This bestselling French cooking pot is perfect for winter recipes. It's the best for making stews, soups, casseroles, roasts, braises and more. While these Le Creuset pots are usually quite an investment, you can scoop this one up for over 50% off!

The home retailer is offering 20% off bedding and bath items in addition to free shipping!

Score up to 55% off new markdowns and get free furniture delivery on orders over $1,199 through Jan. 20.

Take up to 70% off clearance items and redecorate with plenty of options from pillows, lighting and more.

Over one thousand items are up to 70% off right now. Snag an extra 20% off area rugs, an extra 15% off select furniture and an extra 15% off home goods.

Pier 1 is offering a $150 discount when you spend $500, $50 off when you spend $200 and $15 off a purchase of $75.

Get up to 50% off select kitchen items, vacuums, bedding, dining and more through Jan 20. Standout deals include 30% off all Nespresso Vertuo machines and 20% off select Dyson vacuums.

Not only will this mixer look fabulous on your countertop, but it will make life in the kitchen so much easier when you want to whip up everything under the sun.

Stock up for next the holiday season with Wayfair's holiday decor clearance sale, which has discounts as deep as 65% off.

Save up to 25% on home items and an extra 15% on bedding, bath and storage; save 20% on one select furniture item and save 30% on indoor and outdoor rugs. The sales at Target truly run the gamut!

This new Keurig single-serve coffee maker is sleek and saves a ton of space on your countertop thanks to its small design. It's perfect for a small kitchen nook or even a dorm room.

Get organized in the new year and take advantage of The Container Store's 30% discount on Elfa storage and installation.

Walmart is offering some awesome deals on storage, shelving and racks, with savings of up to 30% off.

MLK electronics and appliances sales

It's a great time to start planning your next home renovation! Take advantage of up to 40% off bath items including select vanities and select bath faucets.

You can save up to 40% off on select bath vanities, faucets, toilets, kitchen appliances, and DEWALT tools through Jan. 22. Lowe's is also offering 35% off select washer and dryer sets.

Save up to 70% on select merchandise in-store and online and 30% off appliances. If you spend over $400 you will get $50 cashback in points, too!

