Labor Day weekend might signal the end of summer, but there's a bright side to the holiday other than a day off: great sales all weekend long. But we're here to let you in on a not-so-secret secret — you can find great Labor Day sales already.

While we're excited about stellar Labor Day mattress sales and exclusive Amazon deals on Dyson and Apple, we've been on the hunt for sales you might need to sit down for — those over 65% off.

Keep reading to shop the best Labor Day sales available right now, including more than 65% off CupShe basics and nearly 80% off Michael Kors styles. And be sure to check back for more sales later this week.

CupShe

CupShe knows some people like to get ahead of the holiday weekend shopping rush, so they're awarding early birds with savings up to 70% off. Since the retailer has marked down prices on 2,700 items, we took the time to find the best options that you can save on right now.

We think that the adjective "precious" is the perfect term to describe this dress. It has a round neckline and soft ruffles that accentuate the dainty style.

Swimming season isn't over just yet. Rock this one-piece until the last warm day, and then bring it on your next tropical vacay. The suit features removable soft cups and medium support.

Michael Kors

Did you know that you can score Michael Kors favorites for nearly 80% off at Walmart? Well, we're letting you in on the secret and found great finds.

These stylish Michael Kors glasses are on sale for $225 off right now.

We love designer purses, especially when they're less than $75. This compact crossbody bag has chain-link accents and an oversized tassel that elevates the piece.

This isn't a drill! You can score this Michael Kors medium crossbody for nearly 80% off right now. The travel bag even has a convenient back slip pocket to store valuables.

While deals on beautiful Michael Kors pieces like this might seem too good to be true, reviewers want you to know that these deals are worth your while. "This item is perfect, just what I was looking for and a fraction of the price," one reviewer wrote.

Every girl needs a ludicrously capacious bag, and this large Michael Kors tote fits that description and it's more than $450 off. Notable features include gold-tone hardware and a hanging logo charm.

Lenovo

The school year is here, and that calls for back-to-school tech shopping. Thankfully, Lenovo is offering up to 76% off on laptops, computers and more. We rounded up some of the best deals the brand has.

Lenovo promises to disappoint nosy "shoulder-surfers" because this computer features an electronic filter that will "keep your screen private." The discounted tech includes 512 gigabytes of storage and 16 gigabytes of memory.

You can grab this convertible laptop for 76% off. The device includes 512 gigabytes of storage and a Lenovo-integrated pen.

Lenovo promises to deliver a "powerhouse combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life and stunning visuals" in this discounted device. The laptop includes 512 gigabytes of storage and a fingerprint reader.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is known for its stellar, year-round prices, and we found the best sales that you can take advantage of just in time for the long weekend.

Looking for a dress to wear to the last barbecue of the season? This option features adorable accent ruffles, and it's on sale for less than $25. What a steal!

You can never have enough polos, and this has potential to be a fall wardrobe staple. Grab it for less than $20 right now.

Many experts say that sun hats are essential, and this option from Nordstrom Rack has the sequin and style to catch everyone's attention.

A reliable pair of leggings can take you from the grocery store to your afternoon yoga class. This affordable option features a flattering crossover waistband that's on trend right now.

It's not too late to grab a new swimsuit, especially if it's on sale. This adorable one-piece features a round neck that will capture all the compliments during your next vacation.