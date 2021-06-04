Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Celebrating the dad who loves all things food, cooking, and eating can be easy this Father’s Day. But instead of just getting him another coffee mug that says “World’s Best Dad” or a “Kiss the Cook” apron why not get him a more unique gift that really shows him how much you care?

We’ve rounded up 28 Father's Day gifts for the foodie dad. No matter what you choose to get your dad this year, anything from this list is sure to be a hit.

Straight out of Honolulu, these giant stuffed treats feature unique flavors like Circus Animal Cheesecake and Brownie and Peanut Butter Cup. The decadent cookies, which were created as a fun family summer activity in 2019, now ship everywhere. (If you want more of a tropical escape, the pineapple, lychee, and passion fruit cookie from The Maui Lady is another good option.)

For the dad who loves to snack, the Diamond of California Hot Honey Walnuts are a great idea. The walnut halves are tossed in a hot honey glaze that makes them a sweet, spicy and crunchy snack that dads can eat on the go or at home.

Every grill master knows that a few extra minutes cleaning the grill while it’s still hot will alleviate a lot of work the next time the it's used. If your dad is the griller in your family then the Kingsford GrillMate Grill Cleaner is the perfect gift. The brush includes three additional cleaning pads and a built-in scraper to get off burnt-on sauces and bits of food.

The newest addition to the Our Place crew — the brand behind that viral Always Pan everyone on social media is obsessed with — is this cutting board made with sleek American black walnut that is great for the chef dad. It is double-sided so he can prep on one side, and then it flip over to serve.

If your dad truly needs a kitchenware upgrade, this bundle of all Our Place's newest essentials drop is perfect. It includes the classic cutting board, as well as a chef's knife, serrated slicing knife and paring knife. All of the knives boast unique ergonomic handles in customizable colors so your dad will be both comfortable and Instagram-worthy in the kitchen.

Bourbon barrel aged maple syrup has been a breakfast trend that dads have loved for years. The Maple Craft Foods syrup isn’t just good for pancakes, but also as a glaze on salmon and over ice cream for a little something extra.

If your dad likes to sip in style, these 10 oz. diamond-shaped whiskey glasses offer just that. The gold-plated band along the rim gives an elegant touch, while the unique shape, which lets the glass rest in several different positions, adds a playful flair that's sure to wow.

Let dad elevate his favorite drink with this sophisticated decanter that makes a chic addition to any bar cart. The glass-and-brass bottle features a heavy stopper to keep everything sealed (no spills here) and holds a full standard bottle of liquor.

To go along with dad’s other grilling accessories he’s going to need some charcoal to get that great smoke and grill flavor going. Prime 6 charcoal is made from sustainable hardwood sawdust that’s been compressed. Because of the unique hexagon shape, it is designed to burn longer and hotter than most traditional charcoal.

One thing that we know dad won’t be able to get enough of is truffle carpaccio from Truffle Shuffle. The jar contains Italian black truffles that have been thinly shaved and preserved in extra virgin olive oil. The slices are great with pasta, pizza, fish and more. Once the truffle is gone dad can use the infused oil in all kinds of recipes to bring a bit of extra flavor.

Dads who love jerky but can’t have all of the sugar that traditional beef jerky has will love this zero sugar jerky from Chef’s Cut Real Jerky. You can get it in two ounce bags of original or black pepper. And you can’t even tell that there’s no added sugar after you taste a piece of this.

For the dad who is always trying to make his own sauces or dips, K-TOWN sauces are ideal. The variety pack comes with the brand’s signature chili sauce, kimchi mayo and honey glaze. Each of the sauces add a spicy kick without being overwhelming.

Another truffle-infused gift your dad may love is the mayo from Oprah-approved brand TRUFF. The condiment is made with black winter truffles, which have a distinct aroma and taste like a blend of garlic, shallots, and mushrooms. TRUFF Mayo can be put on everything from sandwiches to burgers, and even inside cheesesteaks for an added flavor bomb.

For the dad who puts hot sauce on everything consider Melinda's Habanero Hot Sauce Variety Pack. The pack comes with everything from ghost pepper to mango hot sauce. Let’s just say these are very spicy, so it's not for the passive hot sauce using papa.

If your dad is a little more adventurous with his jerky, then you might want to get him some biltong. The difference between biltong and jerky is that jerky is cooked at a low temperature, while biltong is cured and marinated for up to 24 hours before air drying. Typically it is chewier and thicker than jerky. The Stryve Protein Variety Pack comes with flavors like teriyaki and spicy peri peri.

Dads who love Disney and love taking their lunch to work will enjoy this Mickey Mouse-themed mini cooler, which features neon Mickey Mouse silhouettes printed on top. The cooler is the perfect size for hearty lunches and will keep his food cool until he's able to eat it.

For the super hero dad who loves to cook, Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook is a fun way to bring in a bit of movie magic into the kitchen. The book was written by Food Network star and celebrity chef Justin Warner and has 60 recipes inspired by Marvel movies and characters. Some of the recipes include Hulk Smashed Potatoes and Green Goblin Pumpkin Bombs.

Help dad stay hydrated or keep his coffee hot all day with this Darth Vader vacuum insulated bottle. The Star Wars-themed bottle keeps things hot and cold for 24 hours and can keep ice for up to five days. The bottle can hold over one quart of liquid, so dad won’t be going back and forth to the fridge or coffee pot for refills all the time either.

BBQ masters still need a little help sometimes, especially when it comes to making rubs for meat. We love this BBQ Spice Gift Set from Pinch Spice Market. Each box comes with six quarter cup tins of spice rubs for everything from pork and ribs to steak and veggies.

For the dad who secretly (or not so secretly) loves brunch cocktails, this bloody Mary kit is sure to please. The kit comes with the drink mix, chile-lime seasoning, dill pickle hot sauce, garlic dill cornichons and pitted grilled green olives. All dad will need to do after getting this is find his favorite vodka in the liquor cabinet.

The ice cream loving dad will want this delivery of handcrafted ice cream from Salt and Straw. For Father’s Day the iconic ice creamery is selling unique flavors like Wynwood Brewing Mango Habanero IPA Sorbet and Modern Times’ Nola Coffee Stout. Each of the pick your pints packages comes with five pints of ice cream with the option to add on a special edition sixth pint.

Guy Fieri wants your dad riding shotgun for this trip to Flavortown. Thanks to Goldbelly you can get Guy’s Trash Can Nachos delivered right to your front door. The stack of nachos come with tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, brisket, Guy’s signature super melt cheese sauce and bbq sauce, all of the fixin’s, and, of course, an actual trash can.

For the dad who loves creating new things in the kitchen the NutriBullet Pro 900 is a great gift. The powerful blender is great for making smoothies in the morning, whipping up super smooth sauces for dinner, and even making whipped cream for desserts.

Let your dad really show off who is in charge of the grill with this personalized brand from Williams Sonoma. It is available in single, double or triple initial. The hand-forged iron is a great addition to any steak-loving dads tool kit. Though, you should order soon if you want it in time for Father's Day.

To go along with this new branding iron, dads will want to try their hand at grilling the perfect tomahawk steak. Each tomahawk steak from New York-famous Pat LaFrieda is a whopping 40 ounces, 2 inches thick and are center-cut fresh and shipped the same day.

Bring the grill inside with this cast iron pan from beloved cooking brand Staub. The heavy-duty plate measures 10 inches and can be used on cooktops and in ovens. What's even better? It's dishwasher safe, rust-resistant and requires no pre-seasoning. And, it's on sale for more than 50% off!

Help dad upgrade his presentation game with these beautiful matte black plates from Stone Lain. The square stoneware plates and bowls are sleek, dishwasher safe, and make for an eye catching design on any table. For the dad who thinks he’s a restaurant chef in his home kitchen, this set is perfect.

Le Creuset is known for their dutch ovens that retain heat well and always look brand new. These Major League Baseball-themed options add a touch of fun to the fan-favorite pot. Choose from four different team logos on the lid, including Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, LA Dodgers and NY Yankees. For baseball loving foodie dads, this gift is a home run.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!