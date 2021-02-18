Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When temperatures reach new lows or there’s a raw wintry mix outside, you want your dog to have some extra insulation. But getting a coat on some pets can be about as easy as dressing an overexcited, unruly toddler. Plus, finding the right fit and material for your pup can be tricky.

Understandably, dogs — and dog owners — have very serious preferences about acceptable winter wear. First and foremost, dog coats have to be practical, comfortable and protective. But nearly as importantly, you want a coat to look good. We put together a list of the best of the best fleece, puffer and all-weather jackets, so your pup is covered no matter what the conditions.

To shop by category, click on the links below:

Fleece coats, jackets and vests for dogs

Two of the best things about fleece: It’s stretchy for an easy fit, and it’s washable. Take the chill off with this pullover style, which has larger armholes for comfortable movement. It's available in 15 solid colors, so you’re pretty much guaranteed to find one you like.

This jacket has double-layer fleece warmth in four-way, non-restrictive stretch to fit dogs of all different shapes and sizes. It’s also washable and comes in 10 different color/pattern combos.

The key to a perfect fit with this checkered jacket: Be sure to get an accurate measurement from neck to tail. This timeless check print features a corduroy collar and it adheres at the collar and wraps around the belly for an easy, adjustable fit. Of note: There’s no hole on the top of this jacket, so it may not work with a harness.

Protect your pup from the cold — and salt and sidewalk slush — with a step-in, zip-up vest. This model features a leash ring right on top, so it acts in place of a harness. It also comes in nine vibrant colors.

This lighter-weight winter coat may not work for the coldest of days, but its easy velcro closures around the neck and belly, along with its reflective trim, make it ideal for both day and night walks. Quick tip: To get an accurate size, measure your dog around the deepest part of his or her ribcage.

Puffer coats, jackets and vests for dogs

Think of this as a triple threat: Its thick padding provides warmth, and it’s wind- and water-resistant. A step-in design and sturdy built-in leash attachment means you won’t need to bother with an additional harness. Even better, its durable nylon outer layer means it will hold up well for dogs who like to play hard.

Whether you’re taking your dog for a walk downtown or on a hike in the woods, this quilted jacket has got him or her covered. Made from waterproof ripstop material with reflective piping, the jacket also has a practical zippered opening on top to access your dog’s harness.

Show off your dog’s individual style in this high-gloss puffer, complete with a water-resistant shell and adjustable hood. It's available in get-noticed, high-shine silver, black, red and pink.

This highly-rated, affordable coat is recommended for cool-but-not-frigid temperatures. Perfect for dogs who don’t like things being pulled over their head, this model (available in red, blue and pink) attaches at the neck and chest. The water-resistant puffer exterior is also lined in fleece.

Made from weatherproof fabric with reflectivity, this jacket is great for both frigid morning walks and spending hours romping in the snow. Some features reviewers love: The extended neck gaiter, adjustable belly strap and multiple access points to attach your leash to a collar or harness. To note: There’s a webbing strap on the back for attaching a reflective light, but you have to purchase the light separately.

For an affordable bomber with serious style, pet owners love that this vest has a warm faux shearling lining, offers full chest coverage and snaps securely in front.

All-weather coats and jackets for dogs

When weather gets ugly, take your dog’s protection up a notch. The model’s built-in foil layer provides major warmth; the protective hood covers your pup’s neck and ears; the adjustable back length conforms to your pet’s shape; and high-visibility reflectors make sure you get seen at night. Reviewers love that this gives full coverage and can be cinched in various places for a great fit.

For when you need both warmth and water resistance, this parka nails it. It has a super tough waterproof shell, warm polyfill liner and a large collar for added warmth. Plus, it’s got reflective piping and is easy to adjust around the belly. Reviewers frequently comment that it’s “well-made” and a “great fit.”

Made from Carhartt’s notoriously tough and water-repellent cotton duck canvas, this easy-on-and-off jacket is secured with a hook and loop closure at the chest and belly. It also features a warm quilted liner, rugged corduroy collar and side pocket — for keys, poop bags, treats, you name it.

Available in six different colors, this coat checks several boxes: It’s warm, it’s easy to get on and off, and it comes at a great price point.

Ruffwear is known for thoughtful technical gear for active pets, and this streamlined piece is no exception. Made with a tough shell and a recycled polyester fleece liner, it fits over most harnesses.

Heavyweight? Check. Water and windproof? Check, check. This over-the-head coat offers full chest coverage and adheres easily on either side of your dog.

This horse blanket style has a water-repellent quilted nylon exterior and snuggly faux shearling interior. Adjustable belly straps offer a little leeway if you’ve got a fuller-figured pup.

Ideal for dogs who need extra insulation — like thin, short-haired or senior dogs — this jacket is all about full-body thermal coverage. Its foil liner reflects your dog’s body heat back to them so he or she will be extra toasty. Plus, it’s waterproof, windproof, has reflectors and a high hood and, wait for it…it’s fully adjustable in both the chest circumference and back length.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!