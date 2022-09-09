Huge beauty sales are happening right now — 27 deals starting at $7

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

If there's one area of our homes that we're always looking to restock, it's our beauty cabinets. But adding new picks to our routines isn't just exciting, it's actually pretty necessary — many beauty products need to be replaced more often than we think.

So if you're due for a few skin care or makeup upgrades, you're in luck. Popular beauty retailers are hosting huge sales right now and the discounts are steep. From Walmart's month-long Mega Beauty Event to Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty, we found markdowns up to 50% off. For anyone who is all set on skin care and makeup, we found deals on hair care and hair tools, too.

Keep reading to shop 27 can't-miss steals from brands like Revlon, RoC, Josie Maran and more.

Walmart Mega Beauty Event deals

Walmart's beauty sale kicked off on Sept. 3 and will last through Sept. 30. You can find deals up to 40% off on makeup favorites, 30% off premium beauty brands and up to 20% off skin care.

Yes, you should be wearing sunscreen every day. Even though it feels like summer may be over, your skin still needs protection from the sun. This lightweight formula can be used daily and is said to offer SPF 40 protection.

According to the brand, this mascara is waterproof and smudge- and flake-resistant. It's buildable, so you can apply up to three coats at once to achieve the most volume, which the brand says will last for up to 24 hours. During the sale, you can add it to your cart for less than $10.

You can save over $10 on this top-rated shampoo thanks to a current discount of more than 50%. The brand says it is suitable for all hair types — including color-treated hair — and helps to protect strands from UV and heat damage, as well as color-fading.

This popular pick is now on clearance, making it even more of an affordable add-on for your makeup routine. You can use it as the finishing touch to help control shine and minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines.

If you want to achieve beachy waves long after summer is over, this hair waver is one tool you can use to get the job done. And thanks to a rollback, you can add it to your cart for less than $20.

Keeping up with your self-tanning routine as the seasons change? You can take advantage of $15 worth of savings on this bestselling formula from St. Tropez, which has a 4.6-star rating. "I've used a variety of self tanners and this is by far my favorite," one reviewer wrote. "Instant tan but then tans your skin over a few hours to give a nice glow for a few days."

This deeply hydrating treatment can help smooth skin on the face, hands, elbows and other areas of concern, the brand says. It's formulated with an antioxidant complex and shea butter, which are said to help to hydrate and nourish the skin for up to 48 hours.

This concealer from L'Oreal comes in over a dozen different shades that are all formulated specifically for mature skin, according to the brand. Not only does is it said to provide coverage for dark circles and other imperfections, but it is also made with nourishing ingredients such as glycerin and a hydrating serum that promise to moisturize and brighten the skin, too.

Amazon beauty deals

There are always discounts to be found at Amazon on everything from tech to fashion. Below are some great deals we found on beauty essentials that you can shop right now.

This TikTok-famous hair tool is on sale for less than $30 right now, which is $20 off its typical price tag. It's an easy way to achieve a salon-worthy blowout at home, without breaking the bank.

Treat your skin to some hydration ahead of the dry winter season with this body lotion. It boasts an impressive average 4.5-star rating — over 9,000 shoppers have given it a perfect five stars!

Dermaplaning, a process that involves shaving dead skin and peach fuzz off of your face, has become a popular method for exfoliating. You can score this tool set for just $5 right now, thanks to a 41% discount.

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty deals

Through Sept. 17 you can score 50% off dozens of beauty must-haves, daily, at Ulta. You can anticipate major markdowns on favorites from Urban Decay, Sunday Riley and more.

When you shop online, you can snag this hair treatment from Josie Maran for less than $30 right now. Don't wait too long to add to your cart, though — it is only live through tonight.

This buildable mascara is formulated with collagen, biotin and lash-lifting polymers that the brand says can help with volume and length with just one coat. The formula isn't waterproof, but it's said to have a heavy black pigment for anyone who wants their lashes to stand out.

Saturday, Sept. 10

This deal will go live on Saturday, so don't forget to set a reminder in order to take advantage of it! This foundation combines moisturizer and SPF protection into one, so you can knock out a few steps in your beauty routine at once.

In need of some new makeup brushes? You can score this set for 50% off, which is perfect for anyone who is often on the go or just needs the essentials for their makeup routine.

Sunday, Sept. 11

This crowd-favorite eye makeup remover will be on deal for less than $20 on Sunday (it's normally $32). To use, simply soak a cotton ball or with the formula to tackle eyeshadow, mascara and more with a few swipes.

Sephora Oh Snap! Sale deals

Sephora is also offering 50% off of select beauty favorites through Sept. 17. The deals will change daily, so be sure to check in to see the newest offerings as they roll out.

Prefer a light makeup routine? This tinted moisturizer is on sale for just $9 right now, so you can stock up now and grab two for the price of one.

Anyone who wants to switch up their curly hair routine can start with this kit. It features a shampoo, conditioner and leave-in conditioner that are all refillable.

Whether you need to highlight, contour or add some flush to your cheeks, you can do it all with this palette. According to Sephora, the shades within the palette work with all skin tones to deliver a flattering finish.

If you prefer the feel of a powder foundation, this formula from KVD beauty is currently on deal for less than $15. It provides full coverage and a matte finish, according to the brand, which makes it ideal for normal, oily, combination and dry skin types.

You can save $20 on this set of Reese Witherspoon’s skin care favorites from Biossance, which includes a mineral sunscreen, vegan lip balm and rose oil. It's perfect for anyone who wants to brighten and hydrate their skin.

Nordstrom Summer Sale beauty deals

Nordstrom's huge Summer Sale ends Sept. 12, so there is still time to take advantage of discounts on skin care essentials.

Exfoliating can help keep your skin smooth and soft during the colder seasons. This duo includes both a scrub and body butter to help you do it, and it's on deal right now for less than $30.

If you prefer a matte lip look, this formula from By Terry is on deal for $17 during the Summer Sale. Shades range from deep reds to an orchid-inspired purple.

Here's your chance to grab this medium coverage foundation for 50% off! According to the brand, it's best applied with a brush and provides a dewy finish.

Macy's beauty deals

Macy's is offering a plethora of beauty deals at the moment. Right now, you can also use the code SAVE to take an extra 10% or 15% off select sale and clearance items.

If your winter beauty woes tend to involve your feet, you might want to grab these heel socks on deal, while you can. They're made with a blend of olive oil, jojoba oil and vitamin E, which are said to help to nourish dry skin.

If you're in the market for a salon-worthy blow-dryer, this model from Paul Mitchell is on deal for 15% off right now. It features an LCD display system, five temperature settings and an ergonomic design.

This top-rated face tool helps stimulates collagen production, which in turn helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and large pores, according to the brand. When you use the code SAVE at checkout, you can score it for less than $15.