Dynamic Duos: Beauty ingredients and pairings you should be using together

We all know the classic pairings that compliment each other so well that we can't imagine them alone, from "peanut butter and jelly" to "wine and cheese." But food isn't the only place where you'll see a dynamic duo, there are ingredients in the beauty industry that can provide overall better results when used together.

To help break down some of skin care's top pairings, NewBeauty Senior Editor-At-Large Sarah Eggenberger stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to tell us about "beauty cocktailing" and her favorite ingredients to use together.

Featuring skin care favorites such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and retinol, check out all of the products you should be combining in your beauty routine.

Dynamic duos for beauty

Vitamin C + Vitamin E

"These two antioxidants work in tandem to promote a healthier complexion," said Eggenberger. "Vitamin C helps brighten skin and promote collagen and vitamin E prevents damage from free radicals. The combined pair of vitamins is more stable, as well as the vitamin E helps prevent the oxidation of the vitamin C."

This serum from MaeLove features both of these ingredients plus hyaluronic acid. According to the brand, this serum took years to perfect and claims to provide the skin with both an antioxidant boost and hydration. The brand does note for best use, store this bottle in the refrigerator and use within three months of opening.

Salicylic Acid + Niacinamide

"Salicylic acid and niacinamide have a winning synergy for balancing oil. Because salicylic acid has an acidic pH, it can be a bit drying, whereas pH-neutral niacinamide is the perfect ingredient to balance it out," said Eggenberger. "Both of these ingredients work well to reduce oil production and inflammation and have antibacterial properties."

Eggenberger also loves these ingredients for the scalp and says it should be treated like an extension of your skin care. Featuring niacinamide for a gentle rinse-off cleanse, the brand says this scalp serum contains salicylic acid to exfoliate and cleanse the scalp of build-up and excess oil.

Hyaluronic Acid + Ceramides

"Hyaluronic acid and ceramides are a match made in hydration heaven. Ceramides help protect the skin barrier and retain moisture levels, while hyaluronic acid helps hydrate the skin by attracting water," said Eggenberger. "Together these ingredients slow down water evaporation and promote skin water retention. They blend well together because they are skin hydrator cousins with compatible qualities."

According to the brand, this facial serum contains hyaluronic acid, which offers 24-hour hydration and ceramides to give the skin barrier the protection it craves. Eggenberger loves this serum for both dry and oily skin. She says if your skin is on the oily side, you can even wear alone, as a moisturizer.

Retinols + Benzoyl Peroxide

"Forms of vitamin A come as retinoids, retinol, retinaldehyde have seemingly endless benefits, including reducing wrinkles and hyperpigmentation," said Eggenberger. "One of their most beloved perks and original benefits is the ability to fight acne, and when paired with powerhouse benzoyl peroxide, the duo doubles down on breakouts."

The brand says to expect 60 percent of acne to be reduced in just 10 days with this benzoyl peroxide spot treatment. According to Eggenberger, benzoyl peroxide will reduce bacterial growth by penetrating clogged pores and clear blackheads and whiteheads.

You can pair the acne treatment with the brand's pure retinol serum, which the company says is recommended by over 90,000 dermatologists. In addition to acne fighting benefits, the brand says this product will help reduce the appearance of fine lines and sun damage.

Zinc Oxide (SPF) + Squalane

"Pairing zinc oxide and squalane together is guaranteed to protect the skin without leaving behind a white cast like so many physical sunscreen ingredients can do," said Eggenberger. "The squalane ensures better performance and compliance with zinc oxide by helping to smooth the texture and provide better blend-ability."

Eggenberger chose this tinted sunscreen for it's 3-in-1 capabilities, which are skin care, SPF and makeup. The product not only offers lightweight coverage, but it also contains the antioxidant enriched dynamic duo to provide sun protection, without feeling heavy on the skin.

Vitamin A and E + Sodium Fluoride

"Yes, we are talking toothpaste here. Clean and strengthen teeth while brushing. Fluoride is the most clinically proven ingredient to prevent tooth decay by strengthening the enamel through minimizing demineralization, which helps prevent cavities," said Eggenberger. "When paired with Vitamins A and E, the nutrients fight the effects of free radicals and oxidation while helping to revitalize gum tissue."

According to the brand, this toothpaste "improves the wellness of your mouth" and is infused with Vitamins A, E and aloe vera. Containing sodium fluoride with a mint and eucalyptus flavor, the product will fight cavities while reducing gum-sensitivity and leaving fresh breath.