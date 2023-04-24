You may have once heard that Bed Bath & Beyond coupons never expire. It's why many of us kept a stockpile of those years-old 20% off coupons in our junk drawers and car consoles, just in case we ever decided that we really needed that new air fryer or duvet cover. But if there's ever been a time to see if the rumor is really true, it would be right now.

On Sunday, April 23, the home brand announced that it had filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. As a result, the company said in a statement that its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY stores will remain open, "as the Company begins its efforts to effectuate the closure of its retail locations."

The retailer also plans on hosting big closing sales. Below, we're sharing everything you need to know about the sales and the deals that you can start shopping today.

How to shop Bed Bath & Beyond's closing sales

According to the company, store closing sales will begin on Weds, April 26 and the retailer is encouraging customers "to come shop for your favorite products while merchandise selection is best." You will also still be able to shop online or via the Bed Bath & Beyond and Buybuy Baby app during this time.

One thing to note: All purchases made during the closing sales will be final. Though, if you bought an item before April 26, the company expects that you should be able to return or exchange it until May 24.

When do Bed Bath & Beyond coupons expire?

It's time to pull out that envelope of coupons, because Bed Bath & Beyond says that it anticipates it will stop accepting them on April 26 (and there's no note on if you'll really be able to use any expired ones). If you have a gift card, you should be able to redeem it through May 8.

The brand already has a number of deals available online. So if you're hoping to get a head start on shopping the discounts before stock runs out, here are 18 deals to shop now.

Bed Bath & Beyond home deals

Running out of space in your closet? Try these space-saving hangers, which are designed to hold up to five items of clothing, including jeans, ties, scarves and more.

Did you know that you're supposed to be replacing your towels approximately every two years? If it's time to give yours a refresh, stock up on these towels while they're on sale. The bestselling waffle-patterned towels come in multiple sizes and colors to fit your needs.

While you're at it, you might as well give your bedding an upgrade. This stylish set, which comes with a duvet cover and two pillowcases is currently marked down by 40%.

When it comes to sheets, terms like "luxury" and "easy care" typically don't go hand in hand. But these 650 thread-count sheets are designed to be comfortable, wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable, so you get the best of both worlds.

Create the gallery wall you've been dreaming of with this set of nine frames. They can be filled with your favorite photos and then displayed in your bedroom or living room altogether or scattered throughout the house.

Add this round mirror to your entryway, hallway, bedroom or basically any other room in your house to open up the space and bring a touch of modern flair.

Backyard season is upon us! And you can kick back and relax on your patio or even at your kids' sports games in this lounger chair. It can be set to multiple positions and has an adjustable headrest for ultimate relaxation. Plus, the brand says it's designed to be weather-resistant and folds for easy storage.

Bed Bath & Beyond kitchen deals

Unfortunately, nonstick pans aren't exactly meant to last forever, and many will lose their nonstick qualities over time. So if you've noticed your eggs or pancakes sticking to your pan recently, it may be time to upgrade. Swap yours out for this fry pan set. The two pans are designed to be dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and oven-safe up to 350 degrees F.

Score 20% off this braising pan from Crock Pot. Perfect for stews, one-pot meals or even bread, it's said to distribute and retain heat evenly for perfectly cooked dishes every time.

Take the guesswork out of whipping up smoothies, soups and more with this blender. It has specific Texture Select Settings, so you get the perfect finish. It comes with a big blending jar and two cups that are designed to be taken on the go.

You can julienne carrots, shred cheese, dice onions and more with this versatile kitchen tool. It comes with the chopper, three mandoline inserts — a slicer blade, julienne blade and shredder blade — as well as a whipping blade, egg white separator, storage lid and juicer insert that you can swap in depending on what you're making.

There's a good reason why air fryers have become such a trendy kitchen gadget in recent years — experts say they require less oil than traditional frying methods and can be used for a variety of things, from charring vegetables to hard boiling an egg. This one has multiple functions, so you can air fryer foods as well as bake, broil, toast them and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond vacuum deals

This handheld vac has a nearly five-star rating from reviewers and is currently marked down by 20%. Shoppers say that it's "powerful," "easy to operate" and has "plenty of suction power."

Those who have pets at home can also score this vacuum from the brand for a discount. It has a Turboclaw Pet tool that's designed to make it easier to clean upholstery and stairs and features powerful suction to pick up dirt and pet hair.

When it comes to vacuums, Dyson models tend to be a top choice — but they also can get pretty pricey. Right now, you can save $100 on this cordless option from the brand. It's said to be Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum. It features laser illumination, which helps reveal hard-to-see dust and has an LCD screen that shows you power levels and run time, so you know exactly how much of your home you can clean.

Bed Bath & Beyond beauty and health deals

Ask any beauty lover what her favorite affordable hair tool is, and there's a good chance she'll say this one. Revlon's One-Step Volumizer is beloved for its ability to easily dry and style hair at the same time. One former Shop TODAY writer said that it allows her to blow dry her hair in just 12 minutes — and the results look like she just walked out of a salon.

You don't have to go to the spa to get in a steam session. This facial steamer can be used to help keep your skin hydrated and soothe your complexion with steam in the morning or evening.

With multiple attachment heads and speed settings, you'll be able to get a customized massage right at home with this tool. According to the brand, the ball massage head is perfect for large muscle groups while the bar massage head is great for your shoulders and biceps.