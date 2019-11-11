At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Quality skin care and makeup can get pretty expensive, which is why you want to get the most out of your products. Once you find yourself tapping your foundation bottle on your hand to get those last few drops out, panic starts to set in as you realize it's already time to buy a new one.
If you find yourself wishing you could reach those last few drops of product, Amazon customers have been loving the Every Drop Beauty Spatula for getting to those hard-to-reach spots.
Every Drop Beauty Spatula
You might even recognize this reusable beauty spatula from its on-air appearance on TODAY!
Stuff We Love
With a flexible pointed tip, this multi-purpose beauty spatula fits in any size or shape container. You can not only use it to get the most out of your products, but also to apply or blend it.
Byrdie Editor-In-Chief Leah Wyar estimated on TODAY that we probably "waste and toss like 25% of the bottle." Those days are long gone with this product.
Amazon reviewers can't get enough of this beauty spatula.
"I cringe thinking about all of the expensive cosmetic containers I threw away that still had some product in them that I couldn’t reach all because I didn’t want to spend 10 bucks on this spatula," one reviewer shared.
"I used this spatula to entirely use up a glass jar of foundation," one reviewer wrote. "I got four full-face applications out of the remainder that wouldn't come out before."
Other reviewers pointed out how much money they were saving thanks to the spatula.
"This little doodad has paid for itself many times over," one reviewer raved. "It is not only good in scraping the foundation out of the jar, but I then can pop it right from the spatula on my face and don't get my hands dirty. Love it."
It looks like this $6 spatula could end up basically paying for itself in no time.
For more beauty favorites, check out:
- 13 makeup artist-approved beauty tools you can score at the drugstore
- 8 top-selling beauty product your routine needs
- How to clean makeup brushes
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter