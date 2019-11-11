You might even recognize this reusable beauty spatula from its on-air appearance on TODAY!

With a flexible pointed tip, this multi-purpose beauty spatula fits in any size or shape container. You can not only use it to get the most out of your products, but also to apply or blend it.

Byrdie Editor-In-Chief Leah Wyar estimated on TODAY that we probably "waste and toss like 25% of the bottle." Those days are long gone with this product.

Amazon reviewers can't get enough of this beauty spatula.

"I cringe thinking about all of the expensive cosmetic containers I threw away that still had some product in them that I couldn’t reach all because I didn’t want to spend 10 bucks on this spatula," one reviewer shared.

"I used this spatula to entirely use up a glass jar of foundation," one reviewer wrote. "I got four full-face applications out of the remainder that wouldn't come out before."

Other reviewers pointed out how much money they were saving thanks to the spatula.

"This little doodad has paid for itself many times over," one reviewer raved. "It is not only good in scraping the foundation out of the jar, but I then can pop it right from the spatula on my face and don't get my hands dirty. Love it."

It looks like this $6 spatula could end up basically paying for itself in no time.

