In case you haven't heard, athleisure is still going strong in 2024. We're seeing biker shorts paired with oversized blazers and tailored sweatpants that could potentially be suited for the office.

If you're looking to stock up on no-fuss Spring trends, Athleta's online warehouse sale is packed with leggings, joggers, sports bras and other fitness attire to curate your own athleisure wardrobe. And the deals are good; there are finds for up to 70% off.

So while the sale is on, we suggest "adding to cart" before it ends on April 15 (some selects are already selling out!). We rounded up some of the best deals from the event to ease your search.

Keep reading to discover the best Athleta deals to shop now — plus, some editor favorites.

Women's clothing on sale

When on the go, comfort is key. These Venice Mid Rise Joggers are meant for commuting, travel and everything in between, offering stretch, coverage and pockets to stash your necessities.

Best for low-impact workouts (that means yoga and floor exercises), bigger busts will appreciate the ease and support of this sports bra. And according to reviews, it's just as soft as it looks.

This tank is true to its name. Expect it to gently drape over the torso, leaving room for movement. It's even a bit longer than other tanks to provide extra coverage. Select styles are discounted in tall and petite.

You never know when you need a long sleeve. This one is made of a nylon, wool and spandex blend so you can expect it to be warm, ventilated and breathable.

One perk to this bike suit is that you don't have to rummage through your closet to find a matching bra and bottom for your workout. Another is that it's slimming and has a built-in bra for support. We love it for lazy days, too, since it's easy to slip on outside of working out.

Serve in and outside with the Ace Tennis Skort. According to the brand, the bottom (which has a built-in short) has internal hem-grippers so that it stays in place throughout your workout.

You can never go wrong with a dress, especially one this practical. (The pockets! The built-in bra!) For a limited time, this number is on sale for over half off.

You can't have an Athleta sale without including its beloved leggings. Score these Salutation Stash Tights for all of your yoga and studio practice.

This jumpsuit is a perfect one-and-done outfit for errands, work and more. Not sure how to style it? Layer it over a tank or tee for additional coverage.

A mix of cotton and spandex makes these everyday shorts a win for comfort. And based on the 1,300 reviews, they live up to their claims.

Because balletcore is one of 2024's most desired trends, a wrap top is a must to fulfill the look. This one is made of nylon and Lycra fabric so that you're always feeling and looking cool.

You're going to want to add these to your cart quickly. "These leggings feel a lot more expensive than they really are, and do not ride down with exercise," raves commerce social editorial assistant Annie Shigo. "After many washes, they have not pilled either."

We love a layering moment, especially a layer that looks this good. This jacket is slim-fitting, buttery-soft and most importantly, has thumb holes!

Sometimes our favorite tank doesn't accommodate our bra straps. Athleta offers a solution with its Renew tank, which has a built-in supportive bra that promises to ease the risk of chafing.

These leggings are ready for an adventure. The fabric (nylon and spandex) is meant to be abrasion-resistant, so regardless of your adventure, you shouldn't expect nicks and tears. Another perk is that they have a UPF of 40+.

For those slightly chilly days, a lightweight cardigan or sweater is all you need.

If you're like us, you also have a closet full of leggings. This split-flare option is a fun and modern take on the traditional pant.

We're all about a sports bra that provides benefits outside of style and support. Athleta says this one will also wick away sweat and dry quickly.

Although this tank is meant for the gym, we can easily picture it for post-workout activities, too. Pair with your favorite legging or pant for your next class or errand.

Just looking at this jacket makes us want to bundle up. The sherpa exudes warmth, and the details — high collar, pockets and fitted sleeves — are perfect.

"I've been in the market for some workout tanks for the spring and summer, so when I saw this deal I immediately added to cart," says partnerships senior editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil. "The mesh back elevates it from a basic tank, plus it adds breathability. I'm excited to wear it on dog walks and to barre class."

Accessories on sale

No matter if it's a quick weekend trip or a long getaway, this duffle bag should have you covered for all parts of your journey. It can be worn over the shoulder or as a backpack and even has a trolly sleeve to sling on top of your luggage, too.

These aren't just workout socks — they're also great for wearing outside the gym as they're supportive and offer compression.

Most of us, if not all, are familiar with Bala Bars. Not only are they a chic addition to your workout set, they're also built to feel more comfortable in your hand as you exercise. This pair is three pounds.

Stow your phone, keys and wallet in this easy-to-wear belt bag. Wear it over the shoulder, across the chest or around the waist.

Get ready for your next adventure with Athleta's Excursion Backpack. Stow all your items in the main compartment or in its many pockets.

On our non-wash hair days, a baseball cap is our best friend. This one is perfectly relaxed and adjustable so that you can find your desired fit. Plus, it comes in other discounted colors.

