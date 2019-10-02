It's effective

With over 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this product has a 4.3-star rating. It's also been heralded as "miraculous" by parents of nail-biting and thumb-sucking children (and adults who just couldn't seem to break the habit).

"It literally only took one day and he quit sucking his thumb ... It's worth every penny," raved one parent who bought the product for their son.

"I've been biting my nails constantly for over 20 years, and the moment I started using this product, I stopped," explained one adult user.

Amazon

It's dermatologist-approved

We spoke with Dr. Debra Jaliman, a New York City-based dermatologist, author and Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Icahn School of Medicine, about the product.

"It has a bitter taste, although the ingredients are harmless," Jaliman told TODAY.

One reviewer described it as tasting like a combination of nail polish remover and metal. Yuck.

"It will definitely stop you from biting your nails," Jaliman continued. "A tiny drop will be enough. Stick with it and don't just use it for a few days. You will leave the nail-biting habit (behind) for good."

While the product achieves it's intended goal of leaving a long-lasting terrible taste in your mouth, it can also transfer to things you touch. In short: Finger foods are a no-no. When you've got the polish on, be sure to pick up a fork before you eat those fries.

It seems like the lasting results have had a positive impact on users, too.

"Words can't express how happy I am with this product," one reviewer wrote. "It's changed my life for the better and I recommend it to anyone who wants to stop the nail biting habit. You'll be glad you bought it."

For more stories like this, check out:

