At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Summer is the season for sundresses and flowy skirts — and doing everything in our power to avoid the dreaded "chub rub."
If you've tried just about every method in the book — applying deodorant to your inner thighs, anti-chafing sticks, putting Spanx and slip shorts on under your dresses — without seeing results, we may have found the next best thing.
Enter Bandelettes Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands.
These bands stretch to fit around your thigh and help prevent chafing no matter which way you move. They've amassed over 4,000 reviews on Amazon and are such a hit with consumers that they are the No. 1 bestseller in their category, with one pair of Bandelettes being sold every 5 minutes.
Bandelettes Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands
"When it is hot outside no one wants to add extra layers under summer dresses, plus not everyone loves to be squeezed or suffocated with shapewear," Bandelettes co-founder, Julia Abasova, told TODAY. "Bandelettes Thigh Bands are made of breathable lace or microfiber so they are comfortable and protect only the parts of your thighs being chafed."
The fabric is lined with two slip-resistant silicone bands that keep the Bandelette in place on your leg, so you can feel just as confident as you look. In fact, you can feel runway-level confident: In 2018, the brand teamed up with fashion designer Chromat and runway models sported Bandelettes during New York Fashion Week.
The product has received over 2,000 perfect 5-star reviews on Amazon, with many highlighting the functionality of the bands.
"I highly recommend these for any lady who gets the chub rub, especially in the summer!" one reviewer wrote. "I intend on taking them on vacation with me because they worked so well!"
Don't be fooled, this product isn't just made for ladies. Bandelettes are unisex, and the brand also has created larger sizes for men, to prevent thigh chafing at the gym or under baggy pairs of shorts.
"We believe that feeling confident and attractive is as important as feeling comfortable," Abasova said. "Instead of wearing biker shorts or shapewear underneath dresses and skirts, you can feel comfortable while looking feminine covering just a small area on your thighs."
Sounds like a cool solution to us!
For more products like this, check out:
- 7 must-have products to make getting ready in the morning easier
- I found the miracle solution to stop thigh chafing
- 12 genius women's products for embarrassing issues
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!