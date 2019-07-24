"When it is hot outside no one wants to add extra layers under summer dresses, plus not everyone loves to be squeezed or suffocated with shapewear," Bandelettes co-founder, Julia Abasova, told TODAY. "Bandelettes Thigh Bands are made of breathable lace or microfiber so they are comfortable and protect only the parts of your thighs being chafed."

The fabric is lined with two slip-resistant silicone bands that keep the Bandelette in place on your leg, so you can feel just as confident as you look. In fact, you can feel runway-level confident: In 2018, the brand teamed up with fashion designer Chromat and runway models sported Bandelettes during New York Fashion Week.

The product has received over 2,000 perfect 5-star reviews on Amazon, with many highlighting the functionality of the bands.

"I highly recommend these for any lady who gets the chub rub, especially in the summer!" one reviewer wrote. "I intend on taking them on vacation with me because they worked so well!"

Don't be fooled, this product isn't just made for ladies. Bandelettes are unisex, and the brand also has created larger sizes for men, to prevent thigh chafing at the gym or under baggy pairs of shorts.

"We believe that feeling confident and attractive is as important as feeling comfortable," Abasova said. "Instead of wearing biker shorts or shapewear underneath dresses and skirts, you can feel comfortable while looking feminine covering just a small area on your thighs."

Sounds like a cool solution to us!

