Ambush Makeover Feb. 28

Allison MacDonald

Allison is here on a spur of the moment trip with her mother and is excited to be in New York. She recently changed career paths and tends to dress more casual, so she is thrilled to mix it up!

Floral Top

Floral Print Tie Cuff Side Vent Tunic, $99, Clara Sunwoo

This yellow floral top is beyond perfect for spring! It's feminine, bright and happy. It features a v-neckline, a dual-sided vent hem with tie-able flared cuff details.

Walant Floral Criss Cross V-Neck Top, $16 and up, Amazon

This floral top features a fun criss cross detail at the neckline. It's made of polyester and cotton, so it's just as comfortable as it is cute!

Tapered Jeans

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Tapered Jeans, $10 and up, Amazon

These classic style jeans have a nice tapered fit, making them easy to dress up. And this medium-dark wash will go with almost any top in your closet.

Wedgie Fit Jeans, $98, Levis

We also love this similar denim option! They're high-rise and available in multiple different washes.

Statement Necklace

Kew Collar, $68, BaubleBar

This gorgeous necklace is neutral, yet glamorous. It can easily dress up any basic top.

Vintage Chain Charm Collar Statement Bib Necklace, $16, Amazon

This chunky statement necklace is another neutral, yet eye-catching option. It's available in other color options as well.

Shapewear

High Waist Thigh Slimmer, $49, Soma

This thigh slimming shapewear can give you that smooth look under tops and dresses. They are lightweight and breathable.

Robert Matthew High Waisted Mid-Thigh Boy Shorts, $20, Amazon

This similar option is an Amazon best-seller!

