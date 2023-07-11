Here's what to buy in bulk to save big on household essentials this Prime Day

Prime Day (a sale event created by Amazon) shopping has commenced, and the deals we've been waiting for are better than expected. The tech discounts are jaw-dropping, the fashion deals are giving our wardrobes something to celebrate and we're even seeing baby item markdowns that will have parents (and their wallets) sighing with relief.

Sure, finding quality deals on wish list products is fun, but what about the everyday things you find yourself shopping for on repeat. Think: garbage bags, soap and bathroom essentials — go check your toilet paper, you're probably on your last roll. If you didn't know it, Prime Day is actually a great time to stock up on the must-haves, especially the ones you normally buy in bulk. We already did some digging and found some can't-miss discounts on multi-packs of batteries, cleaning bundles on a TikTok-famous brand and even dishwasher pods that will last you half a year. We even spotted some snacks for your next group field trip or road trip.

Save yourself another journey to the store and check out the bulk items currently on deal during Prime Day below:

Bulk household supplies to save on

Bulk cleaning and laundry supplies to save on

Bulk snacks to save on

