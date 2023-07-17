From a lip tint to a travel essential, 6 must-haves for July with thousands of reviews

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone and now we're just over halfway through July, which means we've had plenty of time to get some shopping done this month. Curious as to what shoppers added to their carts recently? Us too.

Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post joined TODAY to share six finds that Amazon customers are loving, from fashion picks to backyard upgrades. Keep reading to shop them all, plus even more top-rated picks that are perfect for this time of year.

Amazon Customers' Most-Loved July 2023

This lip tint went viral on TikTok — with over 21 million views — and for good reason, according to Post. It is easy to apply, comes in more than a dozen different shades and has a lightweight and velvety feel when applied. According to the brand, one swipe is enough to last throughout the day while still feeling comfortable on the lips, thanks to hydrating ingredients such as vitamin E and green tea oil.

Biker shorts aren't just for workouts! Post (and shoppers) loves that these shorts offer tummy control, a breathable feel and deep pockets. They come in over 35 different colors in sizes XS-6X and can be worn when you want to break a sweat or while running weekend errands.

Shoppers are raving over this breezy tee, calling out its soft fabric and lightweight feel as the things they love about it. What Post enjoys most is how versatile it is — it can be worn with jeans, trousers, skirts, shorts or even as a cover-up, so you'll never run out of options when it comes to styling. While it comes in several different colors, Post recommends grabbing it in the classics like black, army green, navy and white, so they'll match with just about anything in your wardrobe.

Sperry is known for its boating-inspired clothing items, but Post says you're going to love the brand's take on the everyday white sneaker. They have a crisp, clean and relaxed look to them that makes them easy to pair with just about everything and they feature a memory foam insole, so you'll truly want to wear them with just about everything, too. Plus, the barrel-tied laces make them easy to slip on and off.

Move over, belt bags! Post says the sling bag is having a moment right now. She especially loves this faux leather style that features an adjustable strap and plenty of room for your phone, credit cards and other small essentials.

Lastly, Post found a budget-friendly way to add some ambiance to your outdoor living space without breaking the bank. This flameless tiki light doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, so you can enjoy your playlists without having to install a sound system. According to the brand, it's rechargeable via USB and boasts nine hours of playing time on a full charge.

More Amazon Customers' Most-Loved finds

These gold hoops come in a set of six that feature all different patterns and designs, including the trendy croissant style and and chunky hoop. According to the brand, they're made with real 14K gold plating on the surface and are both hypoallergenic and nickel-free.

Travelon's mini shoulder bag is a Shop TODAY Travel Gear award winner and you can get the full size version on deal for 27% of right now. According to the brand, the straps and body panels are slash-proof and the card slots are RFID-blocking.

Whether you're headed to the beach or sending a student off to college, these slide sandals will come in handy. They feature an EVA outsole and midsole for cushioning and holes that help them drain quickly once wet. Even better? They come in almost a dozen different colors.

Hitting the road before summer wraps up? This convenient phone mount clips right to your air vent, so you can have your navigation system within reach if you rely on your phone as a GPS. According to the brand, it accommodates iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices and OnePlus phones.

These bestselling portable chargers have over 7,800 verified five-star ratings from shoppers who say they are lightweight and boast great longevity. According to the brand, the chargers are compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

A lightweight moisturizer might be just what your skin is craving in this summer heat. One Shop TODAY contributor says this formula from Neutrogena "feels like water but moisturizes like a rich cream" and prevents her skin from looking "parched."

Need a multitasking beauty product for summer? This 3-in-1 pick from e.l.f. acts as an eyeshadow, lipstick and blush, according to the brand. It comes in seven flattering shades, including Bronzed Cherry and Glistening Peach.