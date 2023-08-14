From a fashion staple to an easy home upgrade, 7 Amazon must-haves under $35

The dog days of summer are over, which means fall will be here before we know it. While we're not ready to sip spiced lattes just yet, a few tweaks to our routines can help us prepare for the changing of the seasons.

Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share seven picks that Amazon shoppers have been loving as summer winds down — and they're all under $35.

From a hack to help you get organized to a chic midi skirt that comes in sizes XS-6X, keep reading to peruse these shopper-loved picks, plus even more finds with rave reviews.

Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Products: August 2023

From closets to cabinets, shoppers are finding plenty of uses for these rechargeable lights, Post says. They provide enough light to illuminate stairways or hallways and can last for up to 30 days on a full charge, according to the brand. They feature built-in magnets, but you can also mount them with the included 3M tape for easy installation.

Whether you need to organize your work-from-home setup or your makeup collection, these color-coded pouches can make the process easier. Post loves that they can hold an ample amount of items and that they are waterproof, so you can zip everything away without worrying about damaging anything inside.

"This is our second purchase of these bags!" wrote one reviewer. "We use them for board games- they were overflowing in our closet and these have really saved space!"

Short on closet space? Post found these genius bestselling shoe organizers that can help free up half of your space, according to the brand. The "double-decker" design is adjustable and can expand to hold two shoes at once, so it can accommodate everything from slippers to high heels.

Storing hats can be a pain — Post found a storage solution that makes it so much easier. While this hanger is designed to hold up to 10 hats at once, it can also be used to organize handbags, scarfs and more accessories, Post says.

Post says this transitional piece boasts elevated details — she loves the scallop edges and puff sleeve — that make it work for just about any occasion. You can button it up and wear it as a top or leave it unbuttoned and layer it over a T-shirt for a casual look. It comes in a bunch of different colors and in sizes XS-XXL.

Having a hard time deciding what to wear in between seasons? This top is a transitional piece that is perfect for this time of year. The statement-making staple can be tucked into jeans or paired with a skirt for an easy outfit, she adds. The lightweight fabric also gives it a flowy silhouette that you'll want to take from day to night.

Midi skirts are a must in Post's wardrobe and this flattering knit style is too cute to pass up on, she says. It's made with a rayon-blend fabric that offers a bit of stretch and features an elastic waistband for a comfortable fit. Plus, it is easy to transition from summer to fall. It comes in 15 different colors in sizes XS-6X.

More Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Finds

These shopper-approved pants are perfect for the days when you just want to lounge around the house. They have an adjustable, high-rise waistband, curve-split hem and are made with a lightweight fabric.

A reliable makeup mirror can make all the difference in your morning routine. This lighted version is Amazon's Choice in personal makeup mirrors and has more than 8,400 verified five-star ratings from shoppers who love that it is lightweight, sturdy and easy to use.

When was the last time you wiped down your laptop? If a few crumbs from your 3 p.m. snack breaks are lingering between your keys, this top-rated duo can help get rid of the debris.

One Shop TODAY contributor tried the high-rise style of Democracy's jean and loved the flattering fit. This straight leg style has even more rave reviews from shoppers who love the stretch and flattering look.

This breezy button-down comes in more than a dozen different colors and can be worn on its own or over a solid tee. Shoppers love how versatile it is for the transitional months. "They are breathable, comfortable, and look great alone or on top of tank tops," wrote one reviewer. "I have them in other colors too, but the white ones are great for hot weather."