We all know the sinking feeling when our devices die right when we need them the most. Whether you're in the middle of sending an important work email or trying to finish up a podcast after a long travel day, having a dead battery is far from ideal.

Luckily, we've done our due diligence and found 14 amazing Amazon deals on all types of chargers for your phone, watch, AirPods and more. Better yet, they're all on sale and up to 50% off.

From handy rapid chargers to savvy portable chargers, keep reading for 14 must-haves that will keep your battery full.

Amazon Phone chargers on sale

Say bye to boring charger cables with these perfect pastel-colored 10-ft chargers. Built with high-purity copper and reinforced joints, these will last you a while. Plus, with over 8,000 reviews on Amazon, you can rest assured these do the job.

Gone are the days of packing different chargers for different devices. This handy charger includes an iPhone charger, micro USB and a Type-C connector that allows you to charge up to three devices at the same time.

If you've ever been in a time crunch and didn't have time for a full charge, a rapid charger will become your best friend. This one will charge your iPhone up to 57% in just 30 minutes, and a full battery in less than an hour and a half. One reviewer wrote, "the charging speed is insane! It’s basically the same as a $20-30 charger but you get two."

Amazon portable chargers on sale

If you find yourself out of battery without access to a traditional plug charger, a portable charge is exactly what you need. Designed to fit comfortably in your palm or pocket, these chargers are perfect for work or travel.

Level up your portable charger game with this device that has three built-in charger cables attached. Allowing up to five devices to be charged at once, you'll never run out of battery again.

This small, portable charger is great for those who are on the go but don't want to carry a bulky item. Reviewers rave about this product, saying, "I love the iWalk charger because of its portability when I'm out and about. No need for any kind of charging cords...just pop the battery onto the iPhone and continue using the phone as you normally would!"

Perfect for enjoying the great outdoors, let the sun power up your devices. Including a built-in flashlight, this charger has a battery-life of over 100 hours. Not to mention, it's waterproof, drop- and dust-proof and stands up great to both high and low temperatures.

You'll never misplace this magnetic charger because it attaches to the back of your phone. The handy kickstand means you can get charge while watching shows or FaceTiming friends and family. For nearly 30% off right now, this is a great deal.

Other Amazon chargers on sale

If you've ever argued with your fellow passengers about who gets the phone charger first, this is for you! Including one USB-C port and three USB-A ports, you can charge up to four devices at once. Perfect for road trips, one reviewer wrote, "I was so glad to have this little charger for our trip to Mexico. With the USB-C outlet I was able to keep my camera charged as well."

Compatible with iPhones, AirPods and Samsung Galaxies, you simply lay your device on this wireless charging pad and you're on your way to a full battery.

Featuring five AC plug outlets and both USB and USB-C ports, this multi-functional outlet has over 36,000 Amazon ratings and for good reason! One reviewer noted, "It’s great for the outlet next to my nightstand and I can charge everything all in one place without having to swap devices or charge in other locations."

Offered right now at 42% off, this 6-in-1 charging block works for all kinds of Android/iOS devices. Perfect for the office, the brand says "the cooling holes on the top support more efficient and longer-lasting use," plus it's constructed with ABS+ fireproof material.

Rated as Amazon's Choice in wireless cell phone chargers, it's easy to understand why this product has nearly a 5-star rating. Designed specifically for Apple products, you can charge your iPhone, Apple watch and Airpods simultaneously with just one cable. As an added bonus, you can get an additional $10 off by claiming the coupon located beneath the price.

This laptop power bank is perfect for those long travel days. According to the brand, this charger "allows you to fast charge your MacBook Pro 16-inch up to 36% in only 30 minutes." You're also able to check the LED status display to easily track charging speed and time.