At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Gift-giving season is in full swing but some of the best gifts are ones that come in the form of memories. This morning, TODAY flew two extremely deserving guests to the plaza to receive an experience they’ll never forget — an Ambush Makeover from style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari.
This pair of best friends live far away from one another and find it difficult to get together often. Karen traveled from Colorado and thought a makeover with her BFF, Deanna, would provide for an incredible New York City day.
Deanna lives in Tuscon, Arizona, and after losing her husband and mom in the past year, hoped for an experience of a lifetime to look forward to.
These lovely ladies have been friends for 47 years and despite living in different states, continue to hold each other close. See the stylish looks and accessories from this special, one-of-a-kind makeover.
Karen
ANIMAL PRINT TUNIC
Clara Sunwoo Cheetah Ombre Tri Back Tunic
This cheetah print tunic features a beautiful round neckline and a cut-out back. These special details add a unique spin to a casual fall favorite.
Available in 42 colors, this highly rated skirt is sure to be a staple in your cold-weather wardrobe. It's made from a spandex-blend material meaning that it will fit comfortably throughout the day.
BLACK JEGGINGS
These 4.5-star rated jeggings will go well with everything from a pair of suede booties to a set of shearling boots for the winter. The high-waist silhouette is completely on-trend and works well with a modern cropped sweater.
Stuff We Love
Find these jeggings for only $25 on Amazon. "Not only do they fit perfect, but they are very flattering and incredibly comfy. Pull on, with fake jean "zipper" area, and REAL pockets," said one reviewer of the design.
TAN SUEDE BOOTS
These suede booties will stick around for multiple seasons thanks to their simple and timeless design. The natural stack heel and blush tone will help them stand out among some bleak winter wardrobe pieces.
Available in black and stone, these faux suede booties will grant you lasting comfort for an entire day of holiday shopping.
STAR DROP EARRINGS
BaubleBar Callisto Drop Earrings
Martin loves how these drop earrings truly stand out. Make a statement with the sparkly glass stones, gold plating and star-shaped frame.
Starburst Dangle Drop Earrings
This affordable pair of star earrings will have you feeling merry and bright. Wear them to the office or for a fun night out — either way you're sure to receive a bunch of compliments!
Deanna
ANIMAL PRINT MOTO JACKET
White House Black Market Snake Moto Jacket
We're in love with this animal print moto jacket adorned with a little bit of edge. The silver hardware and zip pockets make this jacket one-of-a-kind!
Currently on sale for 38% off, this jacket is bound to draw some attention. Wear it with a pair of distressed jeans and a light-and-airy sweater for a total fall look.
BLACK PANTS
You can't go wrong with a good pair of Spanx pants and this skinny ankle style is super popular. They come in sizes XS through 3X and offer a sleek and flattering addition to any outfit.
You can get a pair of these 4.4-star rated jeggings for as little as $10.95. Since they are available in 24-colors you can be certain you'll find a pair that works well with almost anything.
LACE-UP BOOTIES
White House Black Market Suede Booties
These fabulous suede booties are adorned with glamorous gold embellishments. Just because they have a peep-toe silhouette doesn't mean they can't be worn year-round!
Thee lace-up booties are ideal if you're looking for a twist-of-style on a basic black bootie. Pair them with skinny jeans or a skirt for a refined and stylish look.
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!