At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Gift-giving season is in full swing but some of the best gifts are ones that come in the form of memories. This morning, TODAY flew two extremely deserving guests to the plaza to receive an experience they’ll never forget — an Ambush Makeover from style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari.

This pair of best friends live far away from one another and find it difficult to get together often. Karen traveled from Colorado and thought a makeover with her BFF, Deanna, would provide for an incredible New York City day.

Deanna lives in Tuscon, Arizona, and after losing her husband and mom in the past year, hoped for an experience of a lifetime to look forward to.

These lovely ladies have been friends for 47 years and despite living in different states, continue to hold each other close. See the stylish looks and accessories from this special, one-of-a-kind makeover.

Karen

ANIMAL PRINT TUNIC

Clara Sunwoo Cheetah Ombre Tri Back Tunic

This cheetah print tunic features a beautiful round neckline and a cut-out back. These special details add a unique spin to a casual fall favorite.

Fall Leopard Print Shirt

Available in 42 colors, this highly rated skirt is sure to be a staple in your cold-weather wardrobe. It's made from a spandex-blend material meaning that it will fit comfortably throughout the day.

BLACK JEGGINGS

Talbots Denim Jegging

These 4.5-star rated jeggings will go well with everything from a pair of suede booties to a set of shearling boots for the winter. The high-waist silhouette is completely on-trend and works well with a modern cropped sweater.

Women's Black Jeggings

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Find these jeggings for only $25 on Amazon. "Not only do they fit perfect, but they are very flattering and incredibly comfy. Pull on, with fake jean "zipper" area, and REAL pockets," said one reviewer of the design.

TAN SUEDE BOOTS

Talbots Harlow Velvet Booties

These suede booties will stick around for multiple seasons thanks to their simple and timeless design. The natural stack heel and blush tone will help them stand out among some bleak winter wardrobe pieces.

Parrie Block Heel Bootie

Available in black and stone, these faux suede booties will grant you lasting comfort for an entire day of holiday shopping.

STAR DROP EARRINGS

BaubleBar Callisto Drop Earrings

Martin loves how these drop earrings truly stand out. Make a statement with the sparkly glass stones, gold plating and star-shaped frame.

Starburst Dangle Drop Earrings

This affordable pair of star earrings will have you feeling merry and bright. Wear them to the office or for a fun night out — either way you're sure to receive a bunch of compliments!

Deanna

ANIMAL PRINT MOTO JACKET

White House Black Market Snake Moto Jacket

We're in love with this animal print moto jacket adorned with a little bit of edge. The silver hardware and zip pockets make this jacket one-of-a-kind!

Animal-Print Moto Jacket

Currently on sale for 38% off, this jacket is bound to draw some attention. Wear it with a pair of distressed jeans and a light-and-airy sweater for a total fall look.

BLACK PANTS

Spanx The Perfect Black Pant

You can't go wrong with a good pair of Spanx pants and this skinny ankle style is super popular. They come in sizes XS through 3X and offer a sleek and flattering addition to any outfit.

Pocket Jeggings

You can get a pair of these 4.4-star rated jeggings for as little as $10.95. Since they are available in 24-colors you can be certain you'll find a pair that works well with almost anything.

LACE-UP BOOTIES

White House Black Market Suede Booties

These fabulous suede booties are adorned with glamorous gold embellishments. Just because they have a peep-toe silhouette doesn't mean they can't be worn year-round!

Peep Toe Heel Lace Up Bootie

Thee lace-up booties are ideal if you're looking for a twist-of-style on a basic black bootie. Pair them with skinny jeans or a skirt for a refined and stylish look.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!