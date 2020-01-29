This affordable sweater feels 'like wearing a soft blanket'

Each design features two side pockets and a fuzzy texture that's perfect for layering. Better yet, there are 15 colors to choose from.

"Warm and has pockets!" raved one reviewer. "Works great for cool summer nights under a tank or in between layers during fall and winter months."

Reviewers are describing it as both "teddy bear soft" and "so comfy." Many people loved the cardigan enough to buy it in multiple colors!

"The color and fabric reminded me of a comfy bathrobe or that I was wearing a soft blanket," another reviewer wrote. "I like it enough to reorder in a darker color."

Its versatility has also been a major advantage for many reviewers. People have pointed out that its casual enough to pair with your favorite jeans, yet chic enough to complement a more formal outfit.

"I could definitely see wearing this over a pair of leggings and a T-shirt, or a dress," one customer wrote. "Overall, this cardigan was a great purchase and I'm looking forward to wearing it more when it gets a little bit cooler."

"LOVE!! I'm going back for another color!" wrote one reviewer. Amazon

Sizes range from S to XXL and customers are loving the true to size fit. Some reviewers advised ordering a size larger if you're wanting a more casual look.

A light cardigan makes a cute addition to any outfit, and you can't go wrong with one that's both comfortable and trendy. Layering up is essential during these long winter months, so why not make it cute and comfy?

