Due to the current social distancing guidelines, there's less foot traffic at big-box retailers and grocery stores — but that doesn't mean that people aren't shopping.

When the coronavirus started to have a significant impact on our day-to-day lives, shopping patterns changed. Though different, plenty of people are still stocking up on everything from essential items, useful work-from-home products and beauty products online.

Yahoo contributor Chassie Post joined Shop TODAY on Instagram to share some online bestsellers seeing a spike in sales during these times of social distancing. She discussed everything from a comfortable desk chair to make working from home easier to a top-rated pair of cozy leggings that will upgrade your collection of loungewear.

To all the internet's current bestselling and top-rated items, keep scrolling and be sure to check out our Instagram page.

Stand out in video meetings and virtual happy hours with this handy ring light to illuminate your face and space.

"It really comes in handy with all the zoom meetings right now," said Post. "The coolest thing about is you can clip it onto your cellphone, you can clip it onto your computer to an iPad, and have great flattering light no matter where you are."

This ring light is compact and easy to clip on any device. You can easily charge it with a USB cord and adjust the lighting to fit your preferences.

While you're staying at home, you may want to buy some versatile clothing that can work well for doing chores, working out or lounging on the couch. This pair of leggings is a consistent bestseller on Amazon, and Post is a fan.

"I have to tell you, I have three pairs and I've been wearing one of each of them pretty much every day for the past three weeks," she admits. "They're so soft, they're so incredibly comfortable. The material feels like peach fuzz, they come in 25 different colors and they're just $15!"

If you're going a few more days in between washing your hair, dry shampoo will help bring some life back to your hair. Sales for this SGX NYC volumizing formula are up 90% at Target, and Post says she loves that it has a fantastic jasmine and fig leaf scent.

"Let's hear it for dry shampoo!" said Post. "I don't know if you guys are like me, but I've been washing my hair a whole lot less. So, I'm not surprised that this SGX volumizing dry shampoo is a bestseller."

Is sitting around all day making you uncomfortable? Make sure your body doesn't feel the burden of working from home by changing out your old desk chair with a new one.

Post loves this simple desk chair with thousands of positive reviews. "It's white leather, it's adjustable, it looks really comfortable, and it's from AmazonBasics," she raved. "This chair is so popular, sales have increased over 759% over the past couple weeks!"

Social distancing is now the norm. Thankfully, you can show your loved ones you care by sending them a fun treat in the mail.

"Since you can't be with your loved ones right now, why not send a socially distant hug in the form of a delicious snack?" said Post.

"Right now, we're also seeing a huge spike in delivered gifts," said Post, noting that you can still feel close to friends and family without standing next to them.

This "hug" from The Popcorn Factory is currently a bestseller on the site. It comes with two gallons of multi-flavored popcorn and it's only $30.

Since nonessential businesses have closed their doors, it's time to bring the salon to your home to achieve your favorite beauty treatments.

Now that DIY beauty is becoming more popular than ever, shoppers have turned to the web to find the best products for salon-worthy results. And this one is no exception! People love this popular at-home waxing kit from Bliss.

"It uses a low-temperature wax, it's only $24, and sales have gone up over 159% over the past couple of weeks," she explains about the kit.

Post explains that dermaplaning — the act of shaving your face with a single blade — is an extremely popular beauty trend. The use of the scalpel-like blade helps to remove dead skin cells and peach fuzz. But don't worry, the at-home versions are dull enough to use without worry!

"This super versatile beauty tool can help you touch up your eyebrows, remove fine hairs and even exfoliate the skin," explained Post.

The Schick Silk Touch-Up Razor is also the No.4 bestseller in the beauty category on Amazon.

If you haven't had time to check out some popular beauty products in the past, now is the time to experiment.

"This might be a great thing to try for a little self-care while we're staying at home," said Post when discussing this popular mask.

The popular Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask is made with 100% bentonite clay from Death Valley, California. It can be used to remove impurities and dirt from your pores and does not contain any additives or fragrance.

"It's a deep pore cleansing hair and body mask. So, it's a multitasker," she added.

Now that we're being diligent about washing our hands, hand cream is important.

"This is one of the most hydrating and moisturizing creams you can find," said Post. "It's so popular that one tube of this is sold every 20 seconds!"

The popular First Aid Beauty cream comes in two sizes, including a two-ounce one that's great for keeping in your pocket or right by the sink. It also has over 5,000 five-star reviews on Sephora.com.

