Online retailer Zulily told Shop TODAY that they are seeing a huge increase in interest from their customers for this easy and relaxing project.

"I love projects like this because you can put them down, walk away and come back to them — so they could become a long project," Zulily's brand program manager and trend expert Savannah Scofield told Shop TODAY. "It's something that you can do while you're watching television or when you just need some quiet time."

If you're looking for a great place to start, we found a few punch needling kits that are worth checking out.

Bestselling punch needle kits

This punch needle kit has everything you need to get started, including a hoop for your fabric.

Take an escape to the mountains with this punch needle kit. You can choose from three different designs that feature various mountainous landscapes.

It's a starry, serene night with this punch needle kit. This three-piece set comes with canvas, a punch needle and all of the yarn you'll need to create this tranquil scene.

For a larger design, this punch needle kit comes with an embroidery frame rather than a typical cloth. This set includes a wooden punch needle, yarn and the canvas needed to create this unique sunset.

If you've already got the yarn, this kit has everything you need to amp up your embroidery game. It comes with the instructions, reusable paper pattern, canvas and adorable flower-shaped buttons for the finishing touch.

Just looking to start out? This beginner kit comes with everything you need to complete your first project. It includes a template, needle, canvas, embroidery hoop and four balls of wool.

Relax as you create this punch needle lavender wreath. A bestseller on Etsy, this kit comes with everything you need to prepare your punch needle creation. This one doesn't include the yarn, but it comes with suggested colors to create your artwork.

Dreaming of the tropics? This kit will help take you there. It includes the canvas fabric and yarn, but requires the punch needle and embroidery hoop before you start.

