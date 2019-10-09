Designed specifically to catch, strain and snare hair, this rubber drain protector is meant to prevent the buildup of hair and soap scum that inevitably leads to clogging. It’s the perfect fit for any standard tub drain, though it may not work on raised or flat designs.

It’s also super easy to use. Simply place the device in your drain and you’re all set. When it comes time to clean it, just wipe it off with a damp paper towel.

While a visit from the plumber can easily cost hundreds of dollars, the TubShroom is only $12.99.

Amazon

Available in six different colors, the TubShroom is ranked as “Amazon’s Choice” for drain catchers and has 4.3 stars with over 12,000 glowing reviews.

“When they say it catches every hair they aren't kidding,” one reviewer raved. “We clean it off about twice A WEEK! And when they say it's easy to clean, they are right again ... I've already told so many people about this product because I love it so much. Fantastic!!!”

Amazon

Many reviewers are so happy with the TubShroom that they recommend also buying the SinkShroom and ShowerShroom to protect all of your home's drains.

"Buy one for every bathroom and one of the sink ones for every sink in your house," one customer wrote.

So instead of shelling out hundreds of dollars for a plumber or buying yet another bottle of liquid cleaner, why not try the TubShroom? It’s only $13!

