Your toilet’s clogged again, and this time it’s all your fault. (Who knew flushable kitty litter wasn’t flushable?) To help you avoid any future clogs, floods or breakdowns, we asked plumbers across the country to share their customers’ biggest mistakes — and how they can be avoided.

1. You reach for the Drano.

Forget using chemicals to open or clear drains — they rarely get the job all the way done, says Steve Reckon, fourth generation owner of Southern California’s Reckon Plumbing. Not only are the chemicals very harsh and dangerous for you to handle, they can also ruin drain pipes and the equipment used to clear the stoppage.

Hint: To prevent blockages in the first place, keep notorious cloggers like grease and hair, out of drains.