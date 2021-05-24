Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Is a slow drain driving you crazy? If you're wondering how to unclog a drain or how to clean a drain, our plumbing expert has some great tips for you. And you don’t even need chemicals to get the job done! Plumbing experts agree that harsh chemicals can damage your pipes and the environment. Doyle James, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing, offered the following sage advice for cleaning and maintaining drains.

How to clean a kitchen sink drain

Maintenance

Jones suggested pouring very hot water down the kitchen sink drain at least once a week. This can help prevent clog-causing buildup on the interior surface of pipes. Or, pour one cup of vinegar down the drain and let it sit for 30 minutes. Rinse with two quarts of very hot water.

Another way to clean out the drain is to pour an enzyme drain cleaner, like Earthworm Family Safe Drain Cleaner, down the drain each month to stop clogs before they start. The enzymes in these cleaners break down the buildup and help keep sink drains cleaner.

Before putting dirty dishes, pots or pans in the dishwasher, scrape them well and rinse with cold water. This keeps any remaining grease solid so it can travel through drain lines more easily. Using warm water emulsifies grease. As the grease cools while traveling through the line, it solidifies and coats the inside of the drain line. Over time, this buildup on the surface will lead to stoppages.

Stinky drains?

You can use baking soda to clean drains and deodorize them. Just pour a half cup of baking soda into the drain and follow it with two quarts of hot water. Baking soda is a great cleaning agent for cleaning sink drains, as well as shower and tub drains, and it'll absorb foul odors, too. There are also specialized products, like Lemi Shine Disposal Cleaner, that use natural cleaning agents to freshen and clean drains.

How to unclog a kitchen sink drain

Fill the sink with very hot water and leave it for one to two hours. The weight and pressure of the water may clear the stoppage. If not, use a cup plunger to force water through the clog and possibly dislodge it.

If you suspect a grease clog, a mixture of very hot water and vinegar can also help melt and remove the grease that’s blocking the pipes. Allow it to work for a few minutes, then use a plunger to help move the clog along. You may have to repeat this more than once.

You can also try a microbial cleaner, such as Bio-Clean Drain Septic Bacteria. “Stay clear of any type of drain acid,” James warned. “As a rule of thumb, anything you wouldn’t want to drink, you shouldn’t put down your drain because eventually it ends up in the water supply.”

Similar to Earthworm Family Safe Drain Cleaner, this microbial cleaner is packed with enzymes that digest organic materials, such as grease, hair, soap scum, food particles, paper and cotton.

How to clean a bathroom sink or bathtub drain

Monthly maintenance:

Once a month, remove hair from bathroom sink or bathtub drains using either a tool, like the Drain Weasel, or a bent wire hanger.

When using a regular wire coat hanger, straighten it out as much as possible and then bend one end to create a hook. Push the bent end through the drain and start fishing.

Regardless of which device is used, hair and all the gunk that’s stuck to it should pull out. Once it’s all removed, run the hot water.

Don't forget to clean pop-up stoppers in the bathroom sink and tub. Lift them from the drain, remove any debris, and scrub off gunk using an old toothbrush. Rinse and replace.

How to unclog a bathroom sink or bathtub drain

Remove the hair: Most bathroom clogs are caused by a buildup of hair and personal-cleaning products. The best way to remedy that is to remove the clog manually (see above). Flush with hot water: If removing hair doesn’t seem to work, try pouring a kettle of boiling water slowly down the drain. Pour it in two or three stages, allowing the hot water to work for several seconds between each pour. Take care to pour the boiling water directly into the drain. Call a plumber: If the above tips don’t clear the drain, it’s time to call a plumber. Pipes are sometimes clogged further down the line with years of accumulated grease buildup or even tree roots. These are problems a professional should handle.

