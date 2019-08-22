At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Whether you’re a parent or a student, the start of a new school year comes with lots of excitement, anticipation and planning.

Lifestyle expert Jenn Falik joined the TODAY team to talk about some of the best items to add to your back-to-school shopping list. From microfiber sheets, to cups for on-the-go snacks, there is no doubt that these items will be rising stars on the first day of school.

Here are some of her must-have products that will make the transition to upcoming school year a seamless one.

BETTER THAN A BASIC BACKPACK:

Vaschy Water Resistant Backpack

This lightweight backpack that has a 5-star rating on Amazon, holds 20 liters of volume and comes in 11 bold colors. On top of being fashionably versatile, it’s made from water-resistant material to withstand bad weather or a spilled drink from lunch — putting it a step ahead of a typical school bag.

INSTEAD OF A BASIC NAME TAG:

Water Bottle Bands

The color from a permanent marker will fade and a sticker is bound to come off a water bottle that builds up condensation throughout the day. These bands will hold still and certainly add some style and personalization to any water bottle. One of the cool characteristics of these bands is that they can be used over-and-over agin, and can be swapped from one water bottle to the next.

BETTER-THAN-BASIC HYDRATION:

Hydro Flask Kids Bottle

If you haven’t seen the rise in popularity of this water bottle among school kids, then you’ve likely seen a story about it online. Why is it better than your regular plastic bottle? The Hydro Flask can keep a drink hot for up to 12 hours, or a drink cold for up to 24 hours. Plus, the easy-sip straw lid is super easy to use and very kid friendly.

BETTER-THAN-BASIC TUPPERWARE:

The CrunchCup

The CrunchCup might serve a similar purpose as a piece of tupperware, but it goes far beyond a typical plastic container. It’s comprised of two cups — one for milk and the other for cereal — and the two don’t mix until they reach your mouth. The portable nature of this innovative cup is ideal for on-the-go breakfasts when you're running late. Say goodbye to soggy cereal for good!

INSTEAD OF A BASIC LOCKER MAGNET:

Locker Succulent Magnet

Add some greenery to any locker with this succulent magnet. Not only is it trendy, it’s perfect for holding up photos, notes, reminders, or a school schedule. Plus, it gives off a lively look which provides a subtle pick-me-up during those long school days.

THIS BETTER-THAN-BASIC LOCKER SHELF:

Locker Shelf

Lockers in crowded hallways tend be on the smaller side, but you can get an A+ in organization with this simple product. This locker shelf will help to make the most of the valuable space that is available, and will help to keep a jumbled mess at bay.

INSTEAD OF YOUR BASIC LOCKER STORAGE:

Pool "Go Get Em" Essentials Pocket

Keeping track of pens, chargers, and small office supplies can be a bigger challenge than homework itself. This polyester pocket features three pockets and sturdy magnets to avoid slippage. This pick is currently unavailable, but similar products can be found on the Pottery Barn Teen site and on Amazon.

BETTER THAN A BASIC SET OF RISERS:

USB Power Bed Risers

Sometimes, the best place to sit down and do some studying is in bed — but finding enough outlets close by can be a tough task. One set of these risers includes two 3-prong electrical outlets and two USB ports so your computer won’t run out of juice in the middle of an assignment.

INSTEAD OF A BASIC HAULING BAG:

Ombyte Bags

Moving into a new dorm can be a fun and exciting experience, but amid the excitement, there is often some stress involved. You can ease the hassle with this super light duffle. It can hold up to 66 pounds in one bag, and has a 128 liter volume capacity for large items like bedding and winter coats.

BETTER-THAN-BASIC SUPPLIES STORAGE:

Chair Back Storage

Why waste valuable storage space? This cotton canvas chair back space saver will hold books, tech items, and office necessities without getting in the way of limited desk space.

INSTEAD OF A BASIC ALARM CLOCK:

Kid's Ready to Rise Alarm Clock

This alarm clock does way more than sounding an alarm. With changing colors to communicate when it’s okay to “wake the parents,” and functions to help youngsters grasp the concept of time, it will help to get your kids into a normal daily routine.

BETTER-THAN-BASIC SHIPPING METHODS:

Scotch Flex and Seal Shipping Roll

The Scotch Flex and Seal Shipping Roll has a three-layer construction and an adhesive surface to eliminate the need to use packing peanuts, cushion wrap or tape during shipping. Customers claim that it’s “easy to use” and “very adaptable.”

