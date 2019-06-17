At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The official start to the summer is just around the corner!

More time in the sun means finding new ways to stay protected from its harmful rays, whether you're in your own backyard or at the beach. Style and beauty expert Jenn Falik stopped by to share some of her "better basics" that take a different approach to sun protection.

Here are some of her essentials for sun-kissed skin this summer.

BETTER THAN BASIC BLOCK APPLICATION:

Solar Buddies, Two for $25, Uncommon Goods

This child-friendly, portable sunscreen applicator makes staying safe in the sun an easy job that kids can do all on their own! Simply fill the container with your favorite sunscreen and throw it in a beach bag or backpack to give your child an effective approach to protection during sun exposure.

INSTEAD OF BASIC SUNSCREEN FOR YOUR FACE:

Suncare Full Spectrum 360 Sun Silk Drops SPF 30, $46, Nordstrom

Apply this plant-derived formula daily for all-day protection from the sun during the hot summer months. Infused with antioxidants and hyaluronic acid, this lightweight serum enhances skin complexion and defends against harmful rays with SPF 30.

BETTER BASIC SPF FOR BODY:

Coppertone Glow Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion, $9, Amazon

Looking for a little extra glow while soaking up some sun? Free from parabens and phthalates, Coppertone’s Glow Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion provides its strongest level of protection at SPF 50. Illuminating minerals in the formula allow for glowing and smooth skin.

BETTER THAN BASIC EYESHADOW:

Supergoop Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow, $24, Sephora

When it comes to protecting your skin, you might not immediately think of your eyes as being two of the most sun-sensitive spots on your body. This cream eyeshadow is equipped with SPF 30 to defend your skin and alleviate signs of aging such as fine lines and wrinkles. The durable formula is available in three shades that resist flaking, creasing and fading.

BETTER THAN BASIC ALOE VERA:

OUAI After Sun Body Soother, $25, Sephora

Caring for your skin after sun exposure is just as important as protecting yourself beforehand. This lightweight spray mousse is a blend of aloe vera, cucumber extract and rosehip oil that moisturize, sooth and provide relief to dehydrated skin. Safe for sensitive skin, the Fijian coconut and pineapple scented formula allows you to bring the scent of summer wherever you go.

BETTER THAN BASIC WORKOUT WEAR:

Activity UPF 50+ Sun Protection Gear, $44+, Athleta

Taking your workout outside this summer? Athleta’s Activity UPF 50+ Sun Protection collection has you covered anywhere, from the beach to the golf course. In need of an outfit for that upcoming summer BBQ? The collection also includes basics such as trendy joggers and tanks for an updated summer wardrobe. To shop the gear, click here.

BETTER THAN BASIC SPORTING GEAR:

Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50 Collection, $58+, Lilly Pulitzer

Available in vibrant, summery prints, Lilly Pulitzer’s summer sportswear collection provides protection from the sun with its UPF 50+ fabrics. Available in sizes 0-16, these pieces are perfect for the tennis court or golf course and can be paired with an accessory of the same print, such as a visor or golf bag. To shop this stylish collection, click here.

BETTER THAN BASIC SUN HAT:

Joyebuy Floppy Foldable Straw Hat, $15, Amazon

Equipped with UPF 50+, this wide-brimmed hat serves as both a fashion statement and an easy fix to protecting your face from sun exposure. The adjustable string prevents the hat from falling off your head on those windy days at the beach or during poolside relaxation. The floppy design allows for easy folding when packing this essential for your summer getaway.

BETTER THAN BASIC SPORTS TOWEL:

Mission Enduracool UPF 50+ Hoodie, $20, Amazon

This lightweight hoodie allows for up to two hours of cooling in the summer while also providing protection from harmful UV rays with its UPF 50+ fabric. Activate the cooling technology by thoroughly soaking the hoodie, wringing out the excess water and then snapping the hoodie three times. The hoodie can also be used when dry to absorb sweat and wick away moisture under helmets, making it perfect for team sports.

BETTER THAN A BASIC BEACH TOWEL:

UVSkinz Hooded Towels for Kids With UPF 50+, $25, UVSkinz

This durable hooded beach towel is chlorine and saltwater resistant, making it perfect for beach days and/or pool days. These towels are certified UPF50+ for protection from the dangerous rays of the sun. Available in a variety of patterns, drying off has never been more fun, fashionable and hassle-free! Click here to shop the collection.

BETTER THAN A BASIC DETERGENT:

Sun Guard UPF Laundry Detergent, $24, Amazon

Protect yourself no matter what you wear with Sun Guard, which gives clothing a UPF 30+ protection that will last through 20 washes! Safe for sensitive skin, simply add one package of Sun Guard to a hot-water laundry load along with your preferred detergent for long-lasting protection. No need to worry about damaging your wash — Sun Guard is safe for all washable fabrics, so it will not change the look or feel of your clothing!

INSTEAD OF BASIC GARDEN GLOVES:

Coolibar Garden Gloves with UPF 50+, $26+, Amazon

Plan on finding your green thumb this summer? Or simply want to stay protected while doing yardwork in the sun? Coolibar’s pull-on gloves are lightweight and breathable, with a four-way stretch mesh fabric that allows for mobility. Pair with UPF 50+ tops and bottoms for maximum coverage during prolonged sun exposure.

