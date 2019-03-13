Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 13, 2019, 12:19 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

Lifestyle expert Jenn Falik stopped by Wednesday with picks that will help you upgrade your nightly routine. From bedding and pajamas to your bedside lamps, these are Falik's genius recommendations for superior snoozing!

Sleep Accessories

1. NodPod Weighted Sleep Mask, $30, Amazon

Looking for the benefits of a weighted blanket, but hesitant about weighing down your entire body? This sleep mask is like a focused version of the blanket! It contours to your face to stay in place all night long, providing relief from insomnia, headaches, eye strain and stress. Scent-free and double sided with one cooling option and one cozy fleece option, it'll keep you comfortable no matter what the temperature is.

2. Hot + Cool Gel Bead Sleep Mask, $15, Grace & Stella

This gel bead mask offers soothing comfort to the sensitive skin around your eyes. The microwave-safe beads can be heated up to help you relax, increase blood flow to the eye area and provide relief from congested sinuses. It can also be cooled in the fridge to help with puffy eyes and make waking up easier. The super soft plush backing means that no matter what temperature you use, it'll be comfortable on your eyes!

3. Nite Nite and Wake Up Patches, $12 for set of 8, UncommonGoods

Try upgrading your sleep aids with these soothing, sleep-inducing patches. Designed to help you wind down, the patches hold a calming combination of melatonin, hops, and valerian root. The ingredients are slowly released for up to 12 hours, and your body only absorbs what it needs.

There's also a morning version, which combines B12, B1, caffeine, and green tea extract to help wake you up.

4. ThisWorks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, $25, Amazon

This pillow spray will bring your nightly routine to the next level. The blend of wild chamomile, lavender, and vetivert oils can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep.

A clinical study showed that 97 percent of users slept better, 89 percent fell asleep faster, and 98 percent felt more refreshed in the morning — and 100 percent of the users would recommend the deep sleep pillow spray to a friend.

Pajamas

1. Cloud 9 Pajama Set, $95, Summersalt

Originally a swimwear brand, Summersalt uses innovative fabrics to give you the best fit. These new pajamas in a classic piped design feature a blend of polyester and stretch terry, creating a highly absorbent, sweat-wicking material.

"When it is hot, skin stays cool, but on chilly nights, the soft pile yarn feels warm and cozy," said Falik. "The material is also designed with maximum stretch and recovery so the shape keeps, and the pajamas look and feel fresh even after many wears."

2. Lunya Restore Pajamas, $58+, Lunya

Lunya's latest sleepwear line is restorative and replenishing, helping your body relax while you sleep. The collection features a Celliant fabric blend featuring a proprietary mix of FDA-regulated minerals which absorb and convert body heat into infrared energy. That energy is then recycled back into your body to help you sleep more comfortably, while also increasing your oxygen levels to recharge.

"Basically, it's as if you plugged yourself in and woke up with 100 percent battery," said Falik. With tons of style options and multiple colors, you'll be sure to find a set you love.

Bedding and Blankets

1. Cloud Comforter, $120+, Buffy

Try swapping a basic comforter for this innovative one from Buffy. Millions of microscopic, natural minerals embedded in the comforter work to regulate body temperatures and keep sleepers cool on hot nights, or warm on cold winter ones.

The silky eucalyptus fabric and the air-blown, layered fill will make you feel like you're sleeping in the softest, fluffiest cloud.

2. 5-Piece Bedding Set, $149+, Primary

This sheet set actually makes making the bed easier — seriously! The flat top sheet and duvet snap together, meaning you can adjust them in just one movement. Plus, the sheet won't bunch and twist while you're trying to sleep.

The set includes a duvet cover, top sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillow shams, and comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

3. Baloo Queen-Size Weighted Blanket, $169, Baloo

Instead of a throw blanket, try one of these Baloo organic weighted blankets. Made with certified organic materials and lead-free glass beads, these blankets are cool and breathable. Weighted blankets can also help with a variety of troubles, including anxiety, insomnia, and autism.

Pillows

1. Ravmix Silk Pillowcase, $24, Amazon

Upgrade your basic pillow case with this affordable option from Amazon. Beauty insiders swear by silk pillowcases to protect skin from aging and keep hair smooth overnight. This pillowcase comes in dozens of colors and has a hidden zipper closure so you don't snag hair or skin while you sleep, and is even machine washable!

2. Pilo Classic Ergonomic Smart Music Pillow, $170, Amazon

With built-in speakers, this is a pillow and sound machine all-in-one! With 52 multifaceted contour cuts, it offers comfort for all types of sleepers and gives great head and neck support, while also providing superior pressure relief. It also comes with a smartphone app pre-loaded with the ambient music and sounds that are most conducive to deep sleep.

Lighting

1. The Glow Light, $99+, Casper

Casper's Glow Light softly lulls you to sleep with a warm light that gradually dims so your body winds down before bed, and turns itself off so you won't have to get out of bed to flip a switch. The light's ambient light sensor also helps users in the middle of the night by letting off just enough light to help you find your way. In the morning, it gently wakes you up filling the room with soft light.

