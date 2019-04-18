Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 18, 2019, 7:37 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Victoria Beckham turned 45 on Wednesday, and she celebrated with her hubby, David Beckham, and the couple's four kids.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share a happy photo of the whole family as they toasted her special day.

In the pic, Victoria sits at a dinner table next to David, who drapes his arms around both her and their son Cruz, 14. They're surrounded by the couple's other two sons, Brooklyn, 20, and Romeo, 16, and their adorable daughter, Harper, 7.

Brooklyn's model girlfriend, Hana Cross, is seated next to him at the table, which is adorned with lovely pink roses and dessert dishes covered with the remnants of something sweet.

In honor of his wife's big day, David shared his own photo of Victoria on Wednesday, writing, "Happy Birthday Mama @victoriabeckham ... Have the most amazing day because you deserve to be spoilt by the little ones @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven & Me of course."

Brooklyn paid tribute with a throwback pic of his mom holding him in her arms when he was a little boy.

"Happy birthday mum xx I love you so much x you are the best mum and an amazing woman xx," he gushed in the caption.

On Thursday, one day after the official festivities, Romeo shared a cute pic of his mom with her arms around him and little Harper, captioning it with a heart emoji.

So sweet! Happy birthday, Victoria!