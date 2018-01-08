share tweet pin email

As part of our Start TODAY series, Jill Martin is sharing with TODAY viewers a deal a day to keep you on track with your 2018 resolutions.

Our third deal is a L'ange curling wand and flat iron

------------------------------------------------------------------

Ondulé Curling Wand OR Aplatir Flat Iron, $49.99 with code TODAYHAIR, L'ange

L'Ange

Retail price: $109-$129

Percent discount: 55-62 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYHAIR

Treat your hair right with these styling tools from L'ange. Choose from the following curling wands or flat irons:

Ondulé Curling Wands in Rose Gold/Blush: This titanium curling wand is ideal for hard to curl, thick or coarse hair. The strong negative ion charge emitted from this wand conditions each strand for a frizz-free, brilliant shine. It heats to 410-degrees Fahrenheit, which is the optimal temperature to curl most hair types. Its dual voltage makes it ideal for traveling and the swivel cord limits tangling.

Ondulé Curling Wands in Ceramic: The tourmaline-infused ceramic coated barrel enables soft, shiny waves with minimal heat damage to hair. Negative ions secrete through evenly distributed heat surrounding the barrel, conditioning the hair and creating smooth, frizz-free waves. Tourmaline gemstones are fused to the ceramic barrel for an extra boost of negative ions that work to create a healthy and luminous shine, and seal the hair cuticle for long lasting styles. It heats to 410-degrees Fahrenheit, which is the optimal temperature to curl most hair types.

Aplatir Flat Iron Black/Blush: The tourmaline-infused ceramic plates have four times more negative ions which will reduce frizz and shine. Rounded edges will let you curl or straighten your hair and the infrared technology seals the hair cuticle to retain moisture. Adjust the heat from 140 to 410-degrees Fahrenheit. Its dual voltage makes it ideal for traveling and the swivel cord limits tangling.

L'ange says their product will arrive within two weeks. You have 15 days from delivery to get a full refund.

Have a question? Contact customercare@langehair.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

