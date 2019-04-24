Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 24, 2019, 5:02 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

There are plenty of ways to "go green," and sometimes the little steps can make a big difference.

For Earth Week, TODAY is challenging everyone to share the #OneGreenThing they're doing to celebrate this week and beyond. To spread the love, we're also asking people to tag three friends they'd like to see join the challenge.

So far, we've gotten a pretty amazing response to the #OneGreenThing challenge, and we're definitely going to steal some of these creative ways to protect our environment.

Want to join the challenge?

Start by taking our interactive quiz to help discover #OneGreenThing you can do for Earth Week. And take a look at some of the folks who've participated so far below!

Jenna Bush Hager

The newly named co-host of Hoda and Jenna is doing double duty this Earth Week with a reusable water bottle and using an eco-friendly form of transportation.

Sheinelle Jones

TODAY's 3rd Hour co-host Sheinelle Jones is doing her part by shopping with a reusable tote bag.

Craig Melvin

TODAY and MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin found a great way to go green: sipping from a reusable water bottle.

Natalie Morales

TODAY's Natalie Morales is vowing to bring a reusable tote with her to save on plastic waste.

Jacob Soboroff

Sheinelle Jones challenged the MSNBC correspondent to take on the challenge — and he did! The award-winning journalist shared a video while riding a bike instead of driving a car.

Giada DeLaurentiis

For those times when she makes a mess in the kitchen, the talented chef is switching to natural cleaning products that are easier on the environment.

Maria Shriver

TODAY contributor Maria Shriver accepted DeLaurentiis' challenge and revealed she also uses natural cleaning products around the house. She's also cleaning up her makeup routine and her diet to be more eco-friendly!

Jill Martin

TODAY lifestyle contributor and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin is swapping out plastic bottles for reusable glass to join in.

Katie Lee

"The Kitchen" host has a great, eco-friendly tip for home chefs: using every part of the produce in your recipes.

Bobby Flay

Reusable water bottles help expert chef Bobby Flay stay hydrated without wasting plastic.

Tyler Henry

The "Hollywood Medium" star is doing his part to clean up litter on the streets around him.

Chloe Coscarelli

The vegan chef revealed she only washes her hair every 10-14 days to conserve water.

Andrew Zimmern

Chef and TV host Andrew Zimmern is showing some love to aquaculture producers who are raising fish and shellfish responsibly.

Alejandra Ramos

This TODAY Tastemaker uses a kitchen compost bucket to collect food scraps and keep them out of landfills.

Geoffrey Zakarian

The chef and author is saying bye-bye to plastic bottles and turning to tap water this week.

Gretta Monahan

Lifestyle expert Gretta Monahan has a genius use for all those accessory bags that come with shoes and bags! She turns them into produce bags, jewelry pouches, laundry bags and more.

Monahan also shared a few eco-friendly ideas from her young son Kai.

Marlee Matlin

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin is going to be more conscious about recycling.

Alex Guarnaschelli

New York City-based chef and Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli shops locally for her restaurant and uses veggie scraps to make salads and side dishes.

Elizabeth Gourlay Heiskell

TODAY food contributor Elizabeth Gourlay Heiskell plans to plant new herbs and veggies in her garden this year.

The Giadzy

DeLaurentiis' lifestyle website is overhauling their beauty stash for cleaner, eco-friendly alternatives.

Access Online

Our friends at Access Online are ditching disposable cups for reusable coffee mugs from now on.

MSNBC

Our MSNBC colleagues are making the switch from plastic bags to reusable totes.

Bravo

The brilliant minds at Bravo encouraged their viewers to share their #OneGreenThing.