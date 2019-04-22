Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 22, 2019, 8:52 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Jenna Bush Hager may have given TODAY viewers a sweet surprise when she revealed Monday that she and hubby Henry Hager are expecting a baby boy, but "Hollywood Medium" star Tyler Henry called it years ago.

When the clairvoyant visited TODAY in 2016, he and Jenna spoke about her beloved grandfather Harold Welch, who died in 1995.

"We've always thought if we had a boy, we were going to name him after him," Jenna tearfully shared. "But we haven't had a boy yet."

Henry revealed that Jenna's grandfather told him he'd already established a spiritual "connection" with her two daughters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3.

He also revealed that a son was definitely in Jenna's future.

"As far as children go, he's referencing that there is going to be a little boy that will be born," Henry shared as Jenna cried tears of joy.

"So I'm going to have a baby boy?" she asked happily.

On Monday, Jenna revealed she was expecting a son during the fourth hour of TODAY with guest co-host Meredith Vieira.

"We weren't really trying to get pregnant. We had some fertility issues with Poppy," said Jenna, who is 5 1/2 months along.

"It's a little bit of a shock, but it's such great news," she gushed.

Not a shock to Tyler Henry! Watch him give Jenna her emotional reading in the video above.