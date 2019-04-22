Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 22, 2019

There's a baby boom happening on TODAY!

Less than a week after Hoda Kotb surprised us with the news that she just welcomed a baby girl to her family, her fourth hour co-anchor, Jenna Bush Hager, made a happy announcement of her own.

On Monday morning, Jenna revealed that she and husband Henry Hager are expecting their third child — and it's a boy!

Jenna revealed the gender during the fourth hour of TODAY with guest co-host Meredith Vieira.

"We weren't really trying to get pregnant. We had some fertility issues with Poppy," Jenna, who is five-and-a-half months along, said. This baby will be the first boy grandchild on both sides of their family. "It's a little bit of a shock but it's such great news."

She initially shared the baby news during an earlier segment about the sweet Easter moments the TODAY family shared with their own families over the weekend. That's when Jenna teased that she had a particularly sweet treat to for her daughters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3, but she added that it wasn't "a sugary one."

Craig Melvin immediately suspected something was up, and said, "Wait a minute ... what are we doing here? Another?"

"Yes, I'm pregnant!" Jenna said. "And I'm only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets. (Then) they told the man behind me on the airplane; they told the people at church. So ..."

There's no keeping it a secret now!

Yes! There's a new member of the TODAY extended family on the way.

As for Mila and Poppy, Jenna assured that "they are so happy" to know that they're about to be big sisters to a new sibling.

And a couple of other people sure to be ecstatic about the news are Jenna's own parents, former president and first lady George and Laura Bush. The baby on the way will be their third grandchild.

While Jenna didn't share her due date, she did state she's "very pregnant," and that she and Henry are very "thrilled!"

"It is a shock," she continued. "But we're grateful."

Last year, Jenna, 37, and Henry, 40, celebrated 10 years of marriage — and now they have so much more to celebrate.

"Before I became a mother, I thought I knew a lot about children," Jenna wrote in an essay for TODAY just one year after welcoming her first child. "Then Mila came along, and I’ve been learning ever since. What a joy and what a journey. It is an incredible experience to watch her grow and develop. Motherhood opens your heart and vision to an experience that links you to every other person in the world."

That connection is about to get even bigger as her family — and our extended TODAY family — grows.

Congratulations, Jenna!