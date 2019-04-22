Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 22, 2019, 3:20 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Jenna Bush Hager's daughters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3, just had a very happy Easter thanks to one big treat — and it wasn't a chocolate bunny.

While opening up their plastic eggs to see what was inside, they learned the same good news that Jenna shared on the show Monday morning. There's a new member of the family on the way!

Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, captured the amazing moment on camera.

"What do you guys want the very most in the whole world?" Jenna could be heard asking the girls in the clip.

"A toy?" Mila guessed.

But when mom asked what they'd "been praying for," Mila got the hint.

"A baby?" she wondered, waiting for some kind of confirmation.

That's when mom passed her a silver egg to open. Inside it contained a slightly cryptic message about "a baby brother on who you will boast."

Instantly, the girls started to realize their dream was becoming a reality.

"Where's the baby brother?" Mila asked.

From off-camera, dad said, "Right there," presumably pointing to Jenna's tummy.

Poppy took a peek at her mother's belly and asked, "How does he get out?" She then ran in for a hug while crying out, "Baby! Baby!"

Suddenly the celebration really kicked off, as Mila and Poppy literally jumped for joy.

Since then, according to Jenna, "They've told every single stranger" they've met.

In fact, it was their enthusiastic announcements throughout the day Sunday that led the soon-to-be mom of three to make her big reveal on the show Monday morning.

"I couldn't hold it one minute longer," Jenna said on TODAY.

Congratulations to the whole family — especially to the two girls who clearly can't wait to be big sisters to a little brother.