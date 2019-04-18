Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 18, 2019, 3:47 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Emily Sher

The news about climate change can feel overwhelming. A new survey conducted by Yale University and George Mason University found that 73 percent of Americans say they're worried about global warming. But the biggest question is: What can we do about it?

TODAY believes that all big changes start with one small thing. So this Earth Week, we're asking you to find the One Green Thing you'll pledge to do for the planet.

